Sané missed, then Williams, and now Arsenal can’t afford to let Brazilian star slip too

Arsenal miss out on Nico Williams. The pursuit of the Athletic Club star was riddled with complications. Stories emerged of hefty wage demands, followed by his clear desire to remain in Spain and potentially join Barcelona.

If Arsenal were to sign him, they needed to show serious intent to convince him. In truth, they didn’t. Williams now looks set to join Barcelona.

The Spaniard is reportedly so keen on the move to Camp Nou that, according to Sport, he is willing to lower his wage expectations to make it happen.

While this is a blow for Arsenal, wasn’t it obvious from the outset that they were unlikely to land him?

At least the Williams saga is over. But does it now mean Arsenal have to go all in for Rodrygo?

Rodrygo interest must be serious this time

When explaining why he snubbed Arsenal, Sané revealed the Gunners simply weren’t the club that showed him they wanted him the most.

With Rodrygo, Arsenal cannot afford to be hesitant. Sporting director Andrea Berta must clearly outline the key role the Brazilian could play at the Emirates Stadium.

Regular game time, a chance to compete for the Premier League title, and European honours. Arsenal should be a hugely appealing destination for a South American looking to build a legacy in Europe.

Missing out on Williams means they absolutely cannot afford to let Rodrygo slip away.

Watching the club panic-buy, as they did with Raheem Sterling last summer, would be disappointing.

Some Gooners certainly wouldn’t take kindly to a last-minute swoop for Marcus Rashford.

Rodrygo could be a brilliant signing. Gabriel Magalhães has already made his opinion clear.

Gabriel on Rodrygo to Arsenal

Gabriel said “He’s a phenomenon. I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon! If it was up to me, of course.”

Often overshadowed by the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, freeing Rodrygo from those shadows could finally unleash his full potential.

He has the work rate, dribbling ability, acceleration, link-up play, and tactical intelligence to slot into multiple attacking roles.

In short, his versatility makes him an ideal left-wing option, and a perfect backup for Bukayo Saka. What do you think Gooners?

