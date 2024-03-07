Santi Cazorla opens up on why he will never forget Arsene Wenger

Santi Cazorla, a beloved former Arsenal player, experienced the peak of his career during his time with the Gunners from 2012 to 2018. The Spanish midfielder was a magician on the pitch, consistently delivering stellar performances and captivating the Emirates Stadium with his skills.

However, his Arsenal journey took a challenging turn between 2016 and 2018 when he endured a severe long-term injury, a setback that could have led him to retire from professional football. Undeterred, Cazorla displayed remarkable resilience and determination, ultimately making a triumphant return to the game.

Despite his contract with Arsenal expiring during his injury recovery, Cazorla’s connection with the club remained strong. He revealed that Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, extended his contract even when there was no certainty about his return to the pitch. This gesture demonstrated Wenger’s faith and support for the Spanish midfielder during a difficult period.

He told DAZN:

“And just with the injury, I had doubts about whether the club wanted to renew me or not. But one day before travelling to have surgery in Sweden, Arsene called me into his office, without me knowing anything and told me: ‘Sign the contract for one more year. Go calmly to your operation, with a clear head, knowing you have one more year at Arsenal’.”

“This is a detail of how he is as a person and one that I will always be grateful to him for. And I will remember him with a lot of love.”

Cazorla is one of our favourite idols and this story shows why most players were ready to give all they had to ensure they won a game for Wenger.

The gaffer knew he would be worried about his contract situation and extended his deal to calm his nerves and go through surgery with confidence.

