Santi Cazorla remains hopeful of a return to Arsenal one day

Santi Cazorla has yet again flirted with the idea of returning to Arsenal in some capacity.

The Spaniard remains one of the Emirate’s favourites and he played for four seasons alongside Mikel Arteta. He left the Gunners after a long-standing mysterious injury ruled him out for an extended period of time.

However, he has since revived his career in Spain with Villarreal and at the age of 35, he has been so good that he earned a recall to the Spanish national team.

He looks set to end his playing career in the next few seasons and he has admitted that he would fancy a return to Arsenal.

Cazorla claimed not to know what Arsenal fans think of him but remains thankful to everyone at the club. He also added that he would like to be back at the Emirates even if it means in a coaching or sporting director capacity.

‘I don’t know what my legacy is [at Arsenal],’ Cazorla told Vamos as quoted by the Metro.

‘You have to ask the fans, but I want to thank everyone.

‘I don’t know what I will do next, maybe a coach, maybe a sports director, but I would like to come back.’

Arteta has been helped by a quickly assembled team of coaches at the Emirates, and the former Everton midfielder could have a role for Cazorla when he finally hangs up his boots.