Santi Cazorla shows that he still loves Arsenal as he joins Stay at Home challenge

Santi Cazorla can hardly hide his love for Arsenal after injury disrupted his stay at the Emirates.

He had to be let go by the Gunners after suffering a long term injury that the Gunners were unsure he would be able to recover from.

He has now fully recovered and he is starring for Villarreal but he remains in love with Arsenal and recently bemoaned how he left the Gunners wishing that it had been on a more positive note.

With the coronavirus stopping people from moving around and players of different football teams around the world have been told to remain at home, a new social media challenge has sprung up.

The challenge is called the Stay at Home Challenge. It involves players doing as many keepy-ups as they can with a toilet roll.

Players like Sergio Ramos and Joao Felix have taken up the challenge and posted videos of their attempts on social media as reported by the Star..

Cazorla recently joined the challenge, but the Spaniard wasn’t the person doing the keepy-ups and he was the cameraman instead as his son took the challenge.

The younger Cazorla took the challenge wearing an Arsenal Jersey and Arsenal fans couldn’t help themselves but comment under the post.

Some talked about their love for the former Arsenal midfielder while others called on the club to re-sign him.