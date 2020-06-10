Santi Cazorla’s decides on Arsenal role but he won’t reveal until end of season

Santi Cazorla has supposedly been offered the chance to join Mikel Arteta’s coaching team when he hangs up his playing boots, and he will reveal his decision at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has been in top form this season for Villareal, scoring eight and credited with six assists in his 24 La Liga outings thus far.

Despite his incredible form, a new contract is yet to be agreed with his current club, and could well be set to become a free agent this summer.

While the 35 year-old clearly still has a lot to offer on the pitch, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is claimed to be keen to fast-track him into a coaching role instead, having worked closely together at Arsenal in previous years.

Cazorla has now revealed that he has made his mind up on what will be after his contract ends, but will remain tight-lipped until the end of the season.

Asked about his future, Cazorla told Cadena SER: ‘I have already made my decision, but right now is not the time to say anything.

‘I have an idea of what I want, but in due course I will reveal what I’ve decided. Now is not the time because we have to be focused on competing.

‘[The season suspension] has helped me think, listen to my body, but I do not want to pre-empt you or to speculate too much.’

On whether he will continue his playing career elsewhere, Cazorla continued: ‘I don’t know, I have an idea but when the time comes I will communicate it and give the explanations. Now we have to be focused.

‘I want to remain linked to football. I could be a coach, but I see myself more in a sporting director role.’

The last comments seems to pour a little water on our hopes that he could be coming to Arsenal however, although that doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be open to coming back to Arsenal for one more year as a player.

Our midfield has lacked something special which he clearly still retains, as he has previously reiterated his desire to don the Arsenal jersey again before hanging up his boots.

🗣 Santi Cazorla: "I don't know if it's possible or not, but I want to play one more game for Arsenal before I retire. It was a deep regret that I could never have a proper goodbye. Arsenal was the biggest club I ever played for. I'm proud that I was an Arsenal player." pic.twitter.com/kNcCQ7h9XW — Goal (@goal) January 23, 2020

Could Cazorla be coming back to Arsenal?

Patrick