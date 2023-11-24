Sarina Wiegman discusses Beth Mead’s return to the Lionesses squad

Beth Mead gets called up to England duty!!

Sarina Wiegman has picked her squad for England Women’s next two games against The Netherlands and Scotland and Beth Mead has finally received a call up to get back to playing football for her country.

Mead has been a huge loss to the England Women’s squad since picking up an ACL injury last year, seeing her miss out on the long awaited Women’s World Cup and also club football. Coming back gradually from her injury over the past few months, Mead looks to have built up enough strength to finally get the call back up to the England squad, missing out on the last few international games due to Sarina not feeling like she was 100% ready for it.

But Arsenal fans and I’m sure England Women fans everywhere were stoked to see Mead’s name in the list of players expected to play in early December. A huge achievement for Mead after such a long hard journey back, missing out on a lot of things, to finally come back and play for her country will be massive for her confidence and just her mental health in general.

Sarina sat down with the media to discuss her team selection and was asked how good it was to be able to make the call to Mead and tell her she was selected and if Mead had called and told her she was okay said this “No she did that months ago! No, of course, it was really nice. She’s played minutes, she’s in a good place whilst she is still building, too, but yes it was a very nice phone call, and she was very happy.”

Then asked what type of conversations Sarina had had with Arsenal over bringing Mead back into the fold and said this “We have had conversations all the time, so we had conversations before and after the September camp and we did the same in October too because she was already fully training and getting some minutes” and “But I just wanted to see a little more and that’s what we’ve seen now. Her health is really good, so she can just go. She has shown in games that she’s in a good place and of course we want her to keep growing and improving, but she’s shown enough for me and for my technical staff to bring her in.”

Which is nothing but positive news for both England, Arsenal Women and Beth Mead herself. A huge hole has been gaping in the England Women’s squad and Mead has been a huge loss for them, especially in the World Cup, but finally we get to see her back on one of the biggest stages, doing what she does best, play football.

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy are among the other Arsenal Women’s players called up to represent their countries in early December.

What’s your thoughts on Mead’s return to international football Gooners?

Daisy Mae

