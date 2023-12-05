Sarina Wiegman dismisses the idea that Scotland Women will let England win easily

England’s Sarina Wiegman is sure that Scotland will make it tough for them on Tuesday night in a Nations League match that could affect Britain’s women’s team’s chances of making it to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

During her press conference for the match against Scotland, she told reporters, as per Eurosport, “I understand the conversations about it. If you have seen our group, seen the Scotland players and know the history, there is no way they are going to give away this game.

“There is such a rivalry that we know that’s not going to be the case [Scotland rolling over]. We saw how they played against us in England.”

The Scotland captain Rachel Corsie was more scathing in her comment when she said: “Truthfully, I think it’s so disrespectful,” she said. “I think it’s absolutely outrageous to question anyone’s integrity.”

England is the chosen team to represent Great Britain in the Olympics. If they qualify for the Olympics, they are to form a team that will accommodate Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. To make it to the Olympics, England must beat Scotland on Tuesday night and hope that the Dutch lose or draw v Belgium. In Group A, England and Holland are tied for first place with the same number of points. However, the Dutch have a better goal difference than England, with plus 4 goals compared to England’s plus 1. If the Netherlands win, England must win by at least three goals more than the score in the Netherlands versus Belgium game.

The expectation is that England will beat Scotland, and to be safe, they need a dominant win, so they need to score many goals in this game. At her press conference, Wiegman was asked how she plans to make sure her team is at full strength to just go and get the goals vs. Scotland. She said this about it: “We want to keep the nil and go for the attack and when we do lose the ball, we have to win it back quickly.

“I hope they [the players] go wild from the first minute but you don’t want to get erratic, we want to be controlled, but we really want to play our best game and create chances and get a lot of players up front.”

The Gooners will be hoping that Alessia Russo and Beth Mead play a big part in that game. Weigman can tap them for goals. Lotte Wubben Moy, who is in great form and was nominated for WSL player of the month, could also be a good choice at central defence. She should be given a chance.

What are your predictions for the Scotland versus England game?

Michelle Maxwell

