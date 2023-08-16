Sarina Wiegman on Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo “She just is a real No. 9”

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman on Arsenal’s Alessia Russo “She just is a real No. 9” by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s new signing Alessia Russo has been a key player for the Lionesses throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.The Lionesses finished top of Group D in the group stages, and progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament after beating Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the Round of 16, in a game that was not easy for either party – a game that went to extra-time and was eventually decided on penalties.

Before the Women’s World Cup kicked-off there was a lot of speculation about who would start as No.9 for the Lionesses in this tournament, with Russo, Rachel Daly and Beth England all in the mix. Russo was Sarina Wiegman’s choice..

Russo scored her first goal of the tournament against China and scored again against Columbia to help progress England to the semi-finals. Lionesses head coach Wiegman is already without Arsenal’s Leah Williamson & Beth Mead, as well as Fran Kirby, going into the tournament, but has much praise for 24 year old Russo.

“She just really has a feeling for scoring goals,” England’s coach, Sarina Wiegman, said. “She is a good header. She has a good shot. She just is a real No. 9.”

With Russo herself saying “All I can do is focus on myself, my game, what I can do to get better and how ready I can be going into the summer. And that’s all I can control.”

England are up against co-hosts Australia (that includes Arsenal’s Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord on Wednesday 16th August.

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 on 15th August, knocking out Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt, and so whoever wins today will face Spain – will it be the Matilda’s or the Lionesses that go into the Final of the World Cup on Sunday 20th August?

Who are you rooting for? This is nail-biting huh? With Spain in the Final do you think any of our Gunners will come home as World Champions?

