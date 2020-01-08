This season could be brilliant for English football but not necessarily for Arsenal

This season offers a great chance for unheralded clubs to shine at the expense of teams like Arsenal.

There is a good chance that only two of the so-called top-six qualify for next seasons Champion League and that would be brilliant for English football. Though for Arsenal it could be disastrous.

Obviously, I hope from the depth of my soul that Arsenal somehow manage to claim a top-four spot but I do accept it is unlikely.

But that does not mean that it would not be good for the English game if the likes of Wolves or Sheffield United grab a spot in Europe’s premier competition.

The same old teams always finishing in the top spots gets boring, we all remember what it was like when Leicester City won the title, it was refreshing and a breath of fresh air.

I know some will say it will weaken English clubs chances in the champions league next season but would it really?

How many years on the bounce did Arsenal fail to get beyond the last 16 before losing their place in the competition? I will answer that, it was seven years.

Man Utd has done no better over the last eight years and despite all their spending Man City have yet to reach a final.

Tottenham did freakishly reach the final last season but I think we can all agree that will remain a one off.

The point I am making is that English clubs do not have the best of records in recent years in the Champions League, well, apart from Liverpool.

Would Leicester City, Wolves etc actually do any worse? In fact, one can argue that those teams are better equipped for Europe than the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

No one likes a boring predictable league if you want that go watch French football. If you want excitement in a league where every single matchup is impossible to call, again apart from Liverpool, then watch English football.

Wolves beating Man City away, Brighton beating Arsenal at the Emirates, West Ham turning over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle winning at Tottenham and Crystal Palace humbling Man Utd at Old Trafford are just a few examples of what we have seen this season.

Could that list of results happen in the other major leagues against the very top teams? I do not think so.

So, this may not be the best season for Arsenal but for football fans, in general, this season has been brilliant from an entertaining point of view and for me, that is a good thing.