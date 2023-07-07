Saudi Arabia vs Juventus: Thomas Partey picks his next location

Thomas Partey of Arsenal is attracting interest from both Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia as he prepares to depart from the Gunners during this transfer window.

The potential arrival of Declan Rice at Arsenal from West Ham could prompt Partey’s departure, as the club seems open to letting the Ghanaian midfielder leave for the right fee.

Now, Partey faces a decision regarding his future, weighing the option of moving to Saudi Arabia, where he could potentially earn a higher salary, against the opportunity to join Juventus and continue playing in Europe.

While many players have opted to move to the Middle East, a report from Football Italia suggests that Partey is more inclined towards a move to Juventus. He reportedly does not wish to end his European journey just yet and would prefer a switch to the Italian club instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We still need Partey, especially since the departure of Granit Xhaka but Arteta knows what he wants and will only sanction a sale if he is satisfied with his current options.

It remains unclear how much the club values the midfielder, but the Saudis will probably offer us more money if there is a bidding war for his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…