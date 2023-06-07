Saudi Arabia’s spending spree threatens Arsenal’s transfer plans

Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of top European players, which could potentially disrupt Arsenal’s transfer plans. Despite Arsenal’s interest in Ilkay Gundogan and N’Golo Kante, it appears that the Saudi clubs are making audacious moves to secure their services.

Following their successful signing of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the year, the Saudi clubs have gained confidence and have set their sights on more high-profile targets. They have recently acquired Karim Benzema and are now targeting moves for Gundogan and Kante.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Mirror Football suggests that the allure of the financial rewards on offer in Saudi Arabia may result in the Gunners losing out on the signings of Gundogan and Kante. The increased spending power of the Saudi clubs could make it difficult for Arsenal to compete in terms of wages and transfer fees.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The recent outflow of players from Europe to Saudi Arabia is very sad and will certainly affect us.

We cannot stop the players from chasing an opportunity that could change their lives forever, even though they will play in a less competitive competition.

Younger players are likely to reject an approach from the Middle East, so we probably should focus on them instead of veterans who have or haven’t won anything in the game.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…