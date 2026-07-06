Saudi club competing with Arsenal for Barcelona man 

Marc Casado is a player Arsenal are keen to add to their squad, although securing his signature is becoming increasingly difficult for the Premier League side.

Mikel Arteta’s team remain one of the strongest in the country and is determined to maintain that status, meaning further additions are expected this summer as part of their ongoing squad development.

The Gunners believe they already possess some of the best players in Europe, but they still regard Casado as a valuable long-term option who could strengthen their midfield depth and tactical flexibility.

Arsenal have been tracking him over the past few months, and there is a possibility he could leave Barcelona during this transfer window, with the Catalan club reportedly open to a departure.

Growing competition for Casado

Casado is believed to be open to a new challenge, although Arsenal may not be the only club offering him that opportunity, as Marca reports that Al Hilal have now entered the race for his signature.

The Saudi Pro League side is among the strongest teams in their division and is capable of offering financial terms that would be extremely difficult for Arsenal to match under their current wage structure.

While the Gunners have significant financial resources available for transfers, they remain committed to maintaining strict wage controls, which could limit their ability to compete directly with Saudi clubs in this case.

Arsenal’s financial limits and player decision

Arsenal are reluctant to disrupt their salary structure to secure individual targets, even highly rated ones such as Casado, which may affect their willingness to push the deal forward aggressively.

The midfielder is also understood to be considering all options, with the possibility of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia seen as an attractive short-term opportunity before potentially returning to European football later in his career.