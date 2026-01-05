Saudi club is competing with Arsenal for La Liga star

Arsenal have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Rodrygo, with indications that they may now be closer than ever to securing his signature. The club have monitored the Brazilian attacker for an extended period and continues to view him as a player capable of significantly strengthening their attacking options in the coming seasons.

Rodrygo’s Situation at Real Madrid

Rodrygo had the opportunity to leave Real Madrid during the summer transfer window but ultimately decided to remain at the club despite considerable interest from elsewhere. That decision now appears to have backfired, as he has struggled for consistent game time this season. Under Xabi Alonso, preference has been shown to other attacking options, leaving the Brazilian on the fringes more often than expected.

Despite his reduced role, Rodrygo’s quality remains undisputed. He is widely regarded as a fantastic player, and several elite clubs across Europe would be eager to bring him into their squad should the opportunity arise. A lack of regular minutes has reportedly prompted the attacker to reconsider his future, and he is now more open to the idea of leaving Real Madrid than he was previously.

Arsenal’s Ambition and Growing Competition

Arsenal believe Rodrygo would fit well into their system and sees him as a player who could thrive in their side. As a result, the Gunners are prepared to push hard to win the race for his signature and have made him a key target for the future. Their confidence in his ability to make an impact has led them to take concrete steps towards a potential deal.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have already presented an offer to both the player and Real Madrid. However, their pursuit is not without competition. The report claims that interest from Saudi Arabia has emerged, with Al Hilal also keen to secure Rodrygo’s services. While Arsenal are pushing strongly to convince him of their sporting project, Al Hilal are said to have tabled an offer to Real Madrid and are willing to present more attractive personal terms to the player than those currently on the table from the Premier League side.

This situation places Arsenal in a challenging position as they attempt to balance ambition with competition from financially powerful rivals. How Rodrygo responds to these contrasting proposals could prove decisive in shaping the next stage of his career.