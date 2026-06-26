Saudi club is willing to pay £17m for Arsenal man

Leandro Trossard is the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Diraiyah, with the Belgian potentially approaching his final season at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal continue to explore options to strengthen their left-sided attacking positions.

Trossard, alongside Gabriel Martinelli, has been one of Arsenal’s primary options on the left wing this season. However, the club are reportedly open to reshaping their attacking department, with plans already in place to target an upgrade in that position, including players such as Bradley Barcola being monitored as potential signings.

Arsenal’s left-wing plans under review

The Gunners are understood to be assessing their long-term options on the left flank as they look to maintain competitiveness at the highest level. While Trossard has contributed significantly since joining the club, Arsenal’s recruitment strategy suggests they may be willing to consider offers if suitable bids are made this summer.

At the same time, Trossard remains under contract for one more season, but his age profile and contract situation could make this transfer window an appropriate moment for a possible sale. A move would also align with Arsenal’s broader squad planning as they consider reinforcements in attacking areas.

Saudi interest in Trossard emerges

According to Nieuwsblad, Saudi Pro League side Al Diraiyah is prepared to offer around £17 million to secure his signature, a figure which may be viewed as reasonable by Arsenal, given his contract length and the club’s evolving squad plans.

A potential move to Saudi Arabia could appeal financially to the Belgian international, particularly as he approaches the latter stages of his career. However, any decision will ultimately rest with Trossard, who must determine whether to remain at Arsenal and compete for his place or pursue a new challenge abroad.

Arsenal are expected to continue evaluating their attacking options as the summer window develops, while also preparing for possible departures if players choose to seek opportunities elsewhere.

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