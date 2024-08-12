Saudi Pro League clubs now competing with Arsenal for Premier League ace

In this transfer window, Ivan Toney is one of the strikers Arsenal is interested in adding to their squad, and the Englishman remains available on the market.

The Gunners have been tracking him for some time and will continue to explore ways to bring him on board.

However, Toney’s future remains uncertain as Arsenal has yet to take an official step toward making the move happen.

As he awaits his departure from Brentford, where his contract expires at the end of this season, interest in him from other clubs is increasing.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X that Toney is being discussed among Saudi Pro League clubs and could become the next English player to make the move there.

With limited serious offers from European clubs, Toney might be tempted by a substantial salary to move to the Middle East.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have followed Toney for a long time, and we expected him to join us, but in the last month, Mikel Arteta has turned his attention towards other strikers, and it will not be a surprise if we do not add him to our group.

He might also not fancy a move to Saudi Arabia, considering he could struggle to adapt, but that does not mean we should sign him.

