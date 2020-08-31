Saudis might save Arsenal a small fortune in wages

Turkish outlet, Fanatik, claims that Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr is prepared to offer Mesut Ozil $20 million a season to join them.
Ozil has been Arsenal’s top earner since 2018 yet the German has been arguably the most unreliable player at the club.
Mikel Arteta gave him the opportunity to prove himself when the Spaniard first became the club’s manager, however, he failed to take that chance.
Ahead of this new season, Arteta claimed that all the players at the club will be given brand new chances to prove themselves, but it is unlikely that Ozil will play better than he has done in a long time.
Arsenal is keen to ship him out, but his wages are making it hard for any team to take him on and the Gunners will welcome the latest news.
The report on Fanatik claims that the Saudis have promised to make the German their star man and they have made contact with his representatives over landing him.
It adds that if they are unable to land him now and he insists on spending the last year of his current deal at the Emirates, they want to start the groundwork that should help them sign him next season.
They should take him off our hands. Good riddance.
If Mesut is going to get more money and be treated like the prince of SAUDI Arabia I think he might want to go now, give us £10m now and hes yours!! Installments over 3years will even do.
That would save us alot of money and actually have money to pay for Aubas new deal, pay another incoming players wages (maybe 2) and actually have a player who is going to play in the team & be reliable.
Get him out the door along with Papa, Guendouzi, Elneny, Torreira and Chambers.
I wonder if Aouar would be interested in a switch to North London to replace Mesut?
Saliba
Gabriel
Cabellos on loan
Defensive Mid (Partey??)
Willian
– creative attacking midfielder?
Wouldn’t be a bad window to be honest & all still possible. Only expensive part will be Attacking Midfileder as the rest pays for itself.
Excited to see what we do.
Saving wages, starting tonight – bye bye Mkhi
Yep, he’s gone Sue, but can’t find out how much for – at least we did better than manure and the Sanchez swap!!!
I wonder how many will complain about this article regarding Ozil?
Again, I refer everyone to the players own words that he will see out his contract.
Ken judging by the team Arteta put out against Liverpool(remember when you were optimistic and said he was gonna start ozil now that sanlehi was out, he proved u wrong there). I don’t think ozil is in Arteta’s future plans going forward. If ozil was still passionate about football, and was fed up with being left out of the squad, if this rumour is true, he would grab the deal with both hands regardless of what he has said about he seeing out his contract. Because at this point it’s very glaring even to the blind that he’s no longer wanted at the club. I think it would be the opposite of being brave if he chooses to stay when offers come for him from other clubs.
How much did Roma pay us for him Sue?
Looks like it was a free. Did Arsenal pay any of his salary last season?
On Ozil, that’s an interesting offer and he must be tempted particularly if he feels there is no way back at Arsenal. Can’t see it coming with any transfer fee though. Another free – man we really need to learn from Liverpool on how to sell assets…
I thought I told y’all four months ago that we’re canceling his contract?
His agent paid us a small fee to cancel his contract so he can sign for Roma.
He’s joined Roma for free.
Recall this was when I kept pointing out how terrible Arsenal handled his transfer (Raul and Co), remember when I was complaining Arsenal rejected £10 million offer from Roma to get him during the Jan transfer window only to cancel his contract and let him go for free.
Well this is it.
It’s true, very wasteful and poor handling. Rejected 10 million 6 months before, then send him on loan, then cancel his contract 6 months while he’s only loan so he can leave for free.
Only good thing here is the wag gotten off
@Eddie Forgot we had rejected 10 M earlier. That was the real mistake as you pointed out.
Hardly a fair point given that covid happened after we rejected the 10 mil.
@Ken1945 I read that we got 1 M from his agent. Not sure if that is true though. 200k/week saved is nothing to sneeze at. Of course a fee would have been better, but with 1 year left, and a desire to play for Roma Arsenal had little to bargain with. If Arsenal would have wanted to sell to antother club, Mhiki could easily have refused and sat out his contract. So I think Arsenals hands were tied on this one.