Saudis might save Arsenal a small fortune in wages

Turkish outlet, Fanatik, claims that Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr is prepared to offer Mesut Ozil $20 million a season to join them.

Ozil has been Arsenal’s top earner since 2018 yet the German has been arguably the most unreliable player at the club.

Mikel Arteta gave him the opportunity to prove himself when the Spaniard first became the club’s manager, however, he failed to take that chance.

Ahead of this new season, Arteta claimed that all the players at the club will be given brand new chances to prove themselves, but it is unlikely that Ozil will play better than he has done in a long time.

Arsenal is keen to ship him out, but his wages are making it hard for any team to take him on and the Gunners will welcome the latest news.

The report on Fanatik claims that the Saudis have promised to make the German their star man and they have made contact with his representatives over landing him.

It adds that if they are unable to land him now and he insists on spending the last year of his current deal at the Emirates, they want to start the groundwork that should help them sign him next season.