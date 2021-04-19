“Say what you want, I accept the criticism”. Gabriel breaks silence over Fulham’s penalty

Gabriel Magalhaes has accepted responsibility for his role in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.
The Brazilian defender conceded the penalty that the Cottagers scored the opener and they defended it until late into the game.
It was a match that Arsenal struggled to get going in with Mikel Arteta’s side offering little every time they tried to create something.
If Gabriel hadn’t conceded the penalty, it was the type of game that Arsenal would have probably scored in and won.
But Fulham drew first blood and they had to find two goals to turn it around.
Thankfully Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the late leveller for the Gunners.
But they are now almost certain to not play in Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.
Gabriel took to his Twitter account after the game to admit that he was at fault for Fulham’s goal and says he would understand if he was criticized.
He Tweeted: ‘sad for the result today and for the penalty, but that will not let me down, these are things of the game! only those who understand football know what goes on inside the 4 lines. keep working hard to improve. “say what you want, I accept the criticism”.’
Good for him to admit it and move on.
Young CB in a new league, will take him a year or two to get into the rhythm of things. This is why you have more experienced CBs like Mari that should have been starting.
‘Say what you want’.
Criticize away.
See if I care.
I have a rock solid 5 year contract with a guaranteed 13 million pound plus endorsements and playing all over Europe flying free and staying at posh hotels all free.
Now you who criticize me are probably getting £280 pound a week flipping burgers at Mackers.
So meh 😎
Very harsh comments Mrcool.Gabriel is having a difficult end to the season, but I thought the penalty award was decidedly debatable.That said, he has to learn to be less rash in one for one situations where he has been vulnerable .on a number of occasions this season.On a brighter note, I have been very impressed with the form of Holding who has developed into a very solid centre back.
This horrible defender should learn to know when to talk and when to meet quiet.
Keep
Good lad.
He has all the physical attributes to be a fantastic defender. As long as he is guided on hte mental side of the game, he’ll be a star.