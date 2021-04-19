“Say what you want, I accept the criticism”. Gabriel breaks silence over Fulham’s penalty

Gabriel Magalhaes has accepted responsibility for his role in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The Brazilian defender conceded the penalty that the Cottagers scored the opener and they defended it until late into the game.

It was a match that Arsenal struggled to get going in with Mikel Arteta’s side offering little every time they tried to create something.

If Gabriel hadn’t conceded the penalty, it was the type of game that Arsenal would have probably scored in and won.

But Fulham drew first blood and they had to find two goals to turn it around.

Thankfully Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the late leveller for the Gunners.

But they are now almost certain to not play in Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

Gabriel took to his Twitter account after the game to admit that he was at fault for Fulham’s goal and says he would understand if he was criticized.

He Tweeted: ‘sad for the result today and for the penalty, but that will not let me down, these are things of the game! only those who understand football know what goes on inside the 4 lines. keep working hard to improve. “say what you want, I accept the criticism”.’