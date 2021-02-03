Saying that refs have a conspiracy against Arsenal is ridiculous

There is No Conspiracy by Dan Smith
All gooners were frustrated on Tuesday. It’s never nice seeing your team lose, but one of the worst feelings is when you walk away with regret.
We arguably looked the best we have all season in the first half at the Molineux.
I’m not one to focus on referees. I have always disagreed with how VAR is being used and feel officiating has never been great in this country but I’m one of those who accepts things usually even themselves out.
Yet I can’t argue with those fans who suggest we only lost against Wolves due to officiating.
My own stance is I don’t see any controversy around Leno’s red card. He’s clearly handled the ball outside of his area so only has himself to blame.
Luiz is not so clear?
If he’s guilty of anything it’s slipping over but even then, I’m still not sure how much or if any contact he made with his opponent?
Video Technology is meant to help in these moments, and I don’t understand how replays have shown 100 percent the defender clipped the players ankle?
So we as a fan base have a right to be aggrieved. Yet is there a team who feels like that every week?
Think of the mess that was the handball rule earlier in the season when it felt like pens were given every other game. Players are being routinely told they are offside based on a toe.
So all football supporters have had that feeling in their stomach of ‘what if?’.
My personal favourite is how we would have won an FA Cup against Liverpool had Henchoz been spotted handling the ball twice. I still can’t get over it. Yet I equally accept there have been moments when we have benefited from a bad decision, and that’s why I feel it’s hypocritical to ever blame refs for our failures.
I have though never questioned the integrity of the sport. If I felt in any way it was fixed what would be the point of watching it? Why invest my time and energy into a product if I felt it was predetermined?
That’s why I felt some gooners have taken things a bit far since our recent defeat. Be disappointed? Sad? Angry? Of course ….
But suggesting that those in authority might have a conspiracy against us? That’s a bit too much.
I want to use a range of sources to give you a variation of some extreme opinions. On Just Arsenal, the reader Davi felt we lost to a ‘twisting of the rules’.
Top of predictions table Dan Kit, called the football ‘corrupt’ a word repeated across social media.
Talk Sport had a caller who believed Luiz had been judged on ‘his reputation’.
AFTV’s fan cams included a ref being called a ‘cheat‘, the game being ‘rigged’ and a bizarre demand for Craig Pawson to hand in his resignation letter. Especially as Pawson is the same man who failed to send off Mane when we were at Anfield in September.
Quite strong words ….
Say it out loud and it sounds ridiculous…. The FA hate Arsenal so much that the officials on the pitch are working with those at Stockley Park to screw us out of points? Why?
That’s quite self-involved
Yet that’s what terms like ‘cheat‘, ‘conspiracy’, ‘rigged’ and ‘agenda’ means; it’s implying that when a goal is disallowed or a booking made or not made, it’s not being made impartially. That’s a serious allegation and one that needs exploring.
The first hole in the argument is the Gunners themselves have been awarded three spot kicks this season and only conceded two. If there was a nationwide agenda against us wouldn’t we have been awarded 0 and conceded more than two?
Maybe Michael Oliver, Andre Marriner and Mike Dean are not part of the conspiracy as they gave us penalties?
Here’s a good one.
Let’s pretend for a moment that the game is ‘rigged‘, that refs’ ‘cheat’ that the sport is ‘corrupt’, wouldn’t those in power do everything to stop us lifting the FA Cup?
Remember the Final? A game where we got a penalty, and Kovacic got a second yellow even though he made no contact with Xhaka. If there was a conspiracy, I would like Ty from AFTV to explain that.
By his logic, the ref that day was a ‘cheat’, as was Xhaka for pretending he was hurt.
If Chelsea said that day we only won due to a ‘rigged game’, ‘corruption’, ‘cheating’, etc, we would tell them to grow up.
I believe everyone is entitled to their opinions and it’s healthy to have different points of views, but I also think the danger of social media is a younger generation of Gooner is wrongly educated by our history being rewritten.
Various fans have suggested that the reason VAR didn’t come to our rescue is because Mike Riley is the general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials (essentially in charge of officials in England).
A theory put forward by grown adults is Riley has a hatred for Arsenal so is back at Stockley Park manipulating our downfall. I would laugh if it wasn’t so sad.
Riley refereed the game that ended our undefeated streak at 49 games back in 2004. Did Rooney dive that day? 100 percent. Did Riley have a poor performance? You bet…
Did he have a bad day at the office 17 years ago? Yes, but I don’t think it was anymore then someone being incompetent.
This idea that a man at the top of his profession has spent the last two decades plotting our demise is arrogant of any fan to think. We are not unique. We are not special. Get out of your bubble, not everything is about Arsenal.
And again not true.
Since he done us wrong that afternoon at Old Trafford, he was in charge of another 12 Arsenal fixtures until his retirement. How many fixtures did we lose under the charge of a man with this dastardly conspiracy against us …… drum roll … 2! We won 9 and drew the other.
Since he broke our hearts that day in Manchester do you want to know how men pens this evil villain would award against us? 2.
He awarded us 4.
How many of our players did he send off as part of his mission to undermine us ……… ZER0.
Sorry, but in a court of law I think that’s overwhelming evidence that we don’t get treated any differently to other teams. I deal with facts not emotion, and the facts say some just make things up. So it begs the question, why?
I think we have fans who have blamed the likes of Mr Wenger, defended Kroenke, etc, and now feel that admitting we have gone backwards would be a sign of weakness.
So if you’re a fan who was predicting a title challenge, boasting how beating Man Utd would only put us 7 points behind them, or who say we are being managed well by Mr Kroenke, they have to find a reason for our failings.
So they try to convince a newer generation of Gooners that there is a conspiracy, the game is rigged, refs are cheats, etc; anything but admit we have serious problems at our club.
We lost to Wolves partly because Luiz was shown a red card but that’s not why we are 10th.
Our League season is over in February which is embarrassing.
Not because there is a conspiracy.
Not because the game is rigged.
Not because everyone is cheating.
Because we are not good enough!
We have youngsters we overhype; we have an owner with zero ambition, our recruitment is poor, our football is boring, and the squad has a weak mentality.
I’m sorry if it’s not what you want to hear…
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan Smith
There was no conspiracy, but the referee didn’t use his common sense. Luiz obviously didn’t touch Willian Jose and it was the other way around
Arsenal should’ve complained about that red card
Quick question Dan. Would a man Utd or Liverpool get the same treatment? I think not. Corruption eating deep into English FA. Little wonder why they’re not invited to the world cups and bigger tournaments. I expect English Arsenal fans to revolt against this and protest massively rather than turn on a player who saved our asses against utd because of his poor history. See how biased we can get.? We should fight this corruption in football Now. Or better yet get these refs to be accountable after the games. Get them interviewed. Let the world hear the conversations that go on between the ref and VAR officials like they do in cricket and other sports.
Honestly it’s because of naivety of fans like this that makes them get away with it every single time. They know there’s absolutely nothing people can do about it. Till another game where we get robbed again. Xhaka was clipped by Bruno, it’s all good, if xhaka had been the one to do that to Bruno, would have been a sending off. Remember Eddie’s red card last season? How many times have opposition players done worse to our players and gone away with it. Also mane elbowing Tierney at the beginning of the season, if a xhaka or Luiz had done that, 10/10 that would have been a red card. I can bet that with my money. And you say there’s no conspiracy? Yeah right.
I do find it strange that we have all these red cards, but I don’t think any single one of our opposition this season has got a red ..?
Fernandes didn’t even get a tell off from the ref with his stomp.
Totally agree GAI.
Upon seeing BT freeze and circle the point of impact, it seemed pretty clear to me the FORWARD had initiated the contact (clever lad ?), by throwing back and jamming the sole of his boot (studs) into Luiz’s knee.
Why was the pitch side monitor not used ?
After all, the awarding of the penalty & subsequent red must have come under the “clear & obvious” error ( i.e. doubt) criteria.
By the way, our defensive shape seconds before half time was criminal to be fair.
Arteta after the match (perhaps not the best time) has indicated we intend to appeal.
What also worries me, is the Keeper situation for the Villa game.
What is the extent of Ryan’s injury ?
You’ve done a nice patch up job for Riley & the FA there.Are you on the payroll?lets start with the most one eyed,shameful,disgraceful,corrupt refereeing performances of the premier league era.Arsenals 50th game at old Toilet.I suggest you go back & have a good long look at that match.I won’t go into detail of the hatchet jobincidents that should have had at least a MINIMUM of two red cards for Manure .But will say their are ample quotes from united players that they got away with murder that day ably abetted by that criminal Riley.You’ve conveniently overlooked that he’s the man prior to this match that had awarded them something like 7 penalties in his last eight outings with them.pure coincidence I hear u say? 😂 if you want further proof of how the PGMOL have affected us since his appt as head.Take a visit to Untold Arsenal who will be happy to provide you with the stats.They make for damning reading.
I really hope that’s the last we see of Luiz, because that’s not the first time he’s done this. The guy is seriously a brain dead defender! Even if it was a coming together, just do not allow it in that situation.
We were absolutely bossing that game until Luiz destroyed it all!
What a fan…. Did you see the game at all? I’m guessing Rashford will be thanking Luiz by now if he’s as poor as you say
Unfortunately, by the letter of the law, it was a definite Red Card since you can clearly see on one of the replay angles that there WAS a contact between his knee and the foot of the opponent AND that Luiz made no attempt at getting the ball in a clear goal scoring opportunity… :/
By the SPIRIT of the game, this rule is absurd and stupid since this isn’t a case of an intentional unsportsmanlike behaviour and Luiz didn’t really know anything about the trip.
It FEELS like penalty + yellow would be the appropriate punishment and the wording of the law really needs to be updated as its purpose is to punish players holding the arm/shirt of the opponent, NOT simply running to close to them.
This said, I believe this is the THIRD time Luiz gets red-carded in such similar situation and a player of his experience REALLY should know that it’s BETTER to let the opponent take his shot and hope the keeper can pull out a great save or that the strike goes wide.
Worst case scenario, the other team scores a goal and that just means you have to score again to win, with ELEVEN men on the pitch to do so.
zTom.
Point of interest.
Looking at it time and again, who in your opinion INTIATED the contact ?
But it’s still a pen and red regardless ?
But hey, it’s gone – and is now “just one of those footballing talking points”.
However, if we were to appeal would I love for the red to be overturned – purely on a point of principal.
Moving forward, Gabriel is the future – reintegrate him now.
AJ agree with your stance. I believe Arsenal is appealing Luiz’s red card on the basis that the boot hit the knee.
Football officials under Mike Riley are incompetent, that is why they are only given limited opportunities in international matches.
Both players are running and there’s contact.
Unfortunately for us, who initiates the contact has no impact at all on the decision here. :/
Also, this isn’t the Vardy special where the guy attacking puts himself in a position to get fouled anyway. 🙂
The guy was just running and went to shoot when the slight contact happened.
And yeah, we’re lucky Gabriel is more or less about to come back to a minimal fitness level to play. You can see why he didn’t start though as he looked to be struggling a bit out there. Hopefully a few more days of rest/training and he’ll be closer to where we need him to be.
Mari isn’t far off too so we can have that security during the Luiz ban and they should lock again the CB rotation by the time Luiz is available again.
And what’s this rubbish you keep harping on about us not being good enough, on current form with all our players fit, we can compete with City and Liverpool on the pitch, yes we started the season poorly (injury to one of our key players in Partey didn’t help), but nobody will tell me in the last seven games or so we’ve not been better than our opponents.
We had a dip in form, every club in the league did this season, ours was just a tad bit longer but we’re playing excellent football again, we have the second best defensive record in the league after City, we are creating chances and scoring goals, we got rid of many of our deadwood or players surplus to requirement.
I’ve been critical of Arteta and the club’s ambition earlier this season but right now I can see a clear path to success, we may not finish in the top 4 or even top 6,but there is a clear path and these look like people with a plan not just winging it. We crashed out of the FA Cup, so what? On another day we would have beaten Southampton with that same lineup even if that was the B team. I do not blame Arteta for that. Get over this broken record level of moaning Dan. I’m a big admirer of your articles but seems you’re quickly running out of ideas.
We were really, really good yesterday IMO.
But goddammit, we’ve got a clear cut chance inside the first 60 seconds 2 matches in a row now. We need to be more clinical dammit!
Yes I agree we need to be more clinical. But right before that red card, that game had 3-0 written all over it. The betting companies sponsored PGMOL saw this and needed to do something fast about it. Luckily for them, the player involved(Luiz) had a bad record of penalties and red cards so that decision wasn’t hard and will not get so much kick backs. Seems it worked as we have actual arsenal fans blaming Luiz for the red card.
👍
Whatever happened yesterday, we have move on, no ills toward anyone looking forward to our next game
Well thought out Kstix. Dan’s articles are nice but lately it seems he’s now got an agenda against the club or something. Because if anyone fails to see that this team has a clear plan then it’s just a joke
It’s really starting to be exhausting tbh. Yapping on about we’re 10th. When everyone can see we’re making actual progress.
Luiz nonexistent contact yesterday.
Gabriel’s very soft yellow cards.
Fernandes studs on Xhaka.
Mane’s elbow on Tierney’s face.
ESR’s red card vs Newcastle, which was luckily overturned (although I argue if it even was a yellow).
Can someone remember more? These are match-defining calamities by the refs. I hate to be a moaner but I can’t but to think that some other teams get these calls their way but we don’t.
We lack discipline. All red cards are genuine. Stop the fuss because we lost the game on our own accord. How can experienced players make this kind of decisions? We should not shift the blame from our players to the referees
The PGMOL thanks you for this comment👏👏👏
Now bug off and stop pretending to be an Arsenal fan
The guy is clearly blind to see anything positive despite the forward strides made by the team. He’s always on the player’s and managers back…I hope he tells us which club he really supports cos I’m not sure it’s Arsenal
Can’t agree Dan ,do t know how it’s a penalty when there is no contact ,I’ve watched it countless times ,even Arteta as said he’s watched it form different angles and as seen no contact .
Why was the ref not called over to the tv screen ?why did it only take 20 secs to decide on the decision ?
Why is Jon Moss a Bellend ?
All these questions need answering
Dan will unfortunately not be able to answer these and once again they get away with ruining a good game of football as long as there are fans who agree blindly with all their decisions.
I forgot to add.Trying to dot on the fence & be seen as “ fair minded” doesn’t cut the mustard with us as fans & the FA will simply laugh they’re socks off another Arsenal fan has been mugged.Personally would love an independent investigation into the PGMOL cartel.just a quick thought.How come Atkinson one of the very worst offenders gets an excessive amount Of Arsenal matches to stitch us up? Way above the norm allocated to refs refereeing individual clubs?maybe u can answer that? Maybe he lives around the corner from the Emirates? Lol!
Agree with Kstix. Mu given record no of penalties. Thats why they cant win the cl and why rf retired
If you honesty think that officials cant be biased against any team then you are either a fool or a liar imo as we see it week in and week out that we dont get our fair share of the decisions. No every foul is a yellow card but it seems to me that when an arsenal player fouls someone the yellow or red cards cant come out quickly enough
Arsène Wenger in April 2019: “We lost our status as Invincibles against Man Utd in a game where referees shared some of the responsibility. It wasn’t deserved. When I die, I’m going to ask God where the referees are before I choose between heaven & hell”.
In the Mc vs Mu game, Owen scored the winning goal in the 7th min of aet.
The aet was 4 min.
Can anyone explain how 4 minbecome
7 min. 5plus min acceptable.
So can anyone explain.
Is it to help Mu win all the time?