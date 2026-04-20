‘Scapegoat’ Ex-Gunners reveals difference between playing for Arsenal and Fulham

Alex Iwobi was an Arsenal academy graduate, and he played 100 league games for the Gunners’ first team between 2015 and 2019 before they sold him. During that period, he became a familiar figure in the squad and gained valuable experience at one of the biggest clubs in football.

He later went on to play many matches for Everton and continues to perform well at Fulham, with the Nigerian still regarded as one of the finest players in his role in England. His career has remained strong despite moving away from the intense attention that comes with playing for Arsenal.

Arsenal Brings Different Pressure

Iwobi has not been in the spotlight as much since leaving Arsenal, and some supporters may not realise how consistently he has continued to perform in the Premier League. However, the midfielder has now explained why life at Arsenal felt very different.

He said that as an Arsenal player, the spotlight was always on him and on how he behaved, even away from the pitch. That level of attention reflects the size of the club and the scrutiny attached to representing one of football’s most recognised sides.

Arsenal are one of the world’s top teams, so their players often face praise and criticism in equal measure. At Everton and Fulham, the expectation and media focus are naturally lower than they were in North London.

Iwobi Explains His Experience

Speaking about the contrast, as reported by the Daily Mail, Iwobi said: “I am at Fulham now, and I can see the difference, don’t get me wrong Fulham are a big club, but at Arsenal you get noticed for anything. They will use you as a scapegoat.

“I never go out two days before a game.”

Iwobi’s time at Arsenal clearly left a lasting impression, even though he has since represented two other Premier League clubs. The demands, profile and scrutiny he experienced there were unique compared with his later moves.

At Arsenal, he was playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs, and neither of his other two teams has matched the scale of the side he left behind. His remarks underline just how different life can be at an elite club.