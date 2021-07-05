Schick is proving a top star and may move to the Premier League, should Arsenal return for him?

The Czech Republic exited Euro 2020 at the hands of Denmark at the quarter-final stage.

They may have left the competition, but we cannot forget the performances and capabilities of Patrik Schick.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was a transfer target of Arsenal when he was on the books of AS Roma last summer (Teamtalk).

But the deal never materialised and he moved to Germany where he has continued to impress.

His performance at the Euros has made him the subject of transfer interest from Tottenham and Everton, according to Calciomercato.

One of these clubs could bring him to the Premier League this summer and it would be frustrating if he joins a rival club and shines in the competition especially if Arsenal continues to struggle for goals.

This summer offers the Gunners the chance to sell and buy some strikers and Schick could be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

He scored 5 goals from 5 Euro 2020 matches after bagging 9 league goals in the 2020/2021 season.

Arsenal needs goals to help them get back inside the top four next season. They could sell Alexandre Lacazette, do you think they should return for Schick?