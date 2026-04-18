Scholes and Neville give different Man City v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal travel to Manchester City tomorrow for a crucial fixture in the Premier League title race, with both sides knowing that the result could have a major influence on where the trophy ends up. Matches of this magnitude often shape the closing stages of a season, and the stakes could hardly be higher.

Arsenal currently hold a six-point advantage over City, although the home side still has a game in hand. That means a victory for Manchester City at the Etihad would bring them firmly back into contention, while Arsenal know that a positive result would strengthen their own position considerably.

Arsenal Seeking Response

Recent form has not been at Arsenal’s highest level, and their defeat at home to Bournemouth in the last league match was a significant setback. Dropping points in that manner has increased the pressure ahead of one of the most difficult away fixtures of the campaign.

The Gunners will be determined to protect the advantage they still possess over City, and avoiding defeat would represent an important step. Mikel Arteta’s players are expected to compete with full commitment as they attempt to regain momentum at a decisive stage of the season.

Pundits Offer Predictions

While Arsenal will believe they can secure a result, not everyone expects them to leave Manchester with three points. Ahead of the match, Gary Neville said, as quoted by Football365, “I think it’s going to be a draw on Sunday and I think it’ll be 1-1.”

Neville’s prediction suggests a tightly contested encounter between two sides with genuine title ambitions. A draw would keep Arsenal ahead in the standings, although it may also leave the door open for City in the remaining fixtures.

Paul Scholes offered a different view and said, “I think City will win easily. Just comfortable. Unless they get someone sent off or something stupid. I think they’ll win comfortably. Two or three [nil].”

His comments underline the challenge Arsenal face at the Etihad, where City have often produced dominant performances in major matches. Whether the contest ends level, as Neville predicts, or with a convincing home win, as Scholes predicts, it promises to be one of the defining matches of the title race.