Scholes explains how Arsenal could have won the Carabao Cup

Arsenal entered the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City as favourites, but the Gunners were ultimately defeated by the Citizens, who staged an impressive turnaround in the second half. City dominated possession after the interval and delivered a performance widely regarded as deserving of the trophy.

Before the break, Arsenal had shown promise and controlled certain phases of the match. However, following the restart, they appeared to lose their rhythm and the composure required to close out a major final. The Gunners struggled to adapt to City’s intensity, allowing their opponents to dictate the pace and exploit gaps across the pitch.

Paul Scholes on Arsenal’s Shortcomings

Because of the contrast in performances between the two teams, Paul Scholes expressed his approval of City’s victory and offered insight into how Arsenal might have secured a different outcome. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “If you think about the two teams and the way they play, you want the team who try to play the best football to win the game, I don’t care who it is.

“The only way Arsenal were going to win that game was if they scored one of those early chances and then shut up shop, which would have been boring. It would have been the worst game ever. They haven’t got a team to do it, they haven’t got players with flair, it sounds harsh but they’re workmanlike.”

Lessons for Future Finals

In cup finals, the quality of play is often secondary to achieving victory, and this fixture was no exception. Had Arsenal converted one of their early opportunities while dominating the first half, the outcome may have been very different.

This result serves as a harsh but necessary lesson for the Gunners. If they are to reach another final before the season concludes, they will need to combine tactical discipline with greater creativity and clinical finishing in key moments to secure silverware.