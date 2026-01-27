Scholes makes another very negative statement about Arsenal

Paul Scholes has expressed doubts over the individual quality within the Arsenal squad, suggesting that if the Gunners do win the Premier League, they would be among the least impressive champions in recent memory. Despite being the best team in England this season and maintaining a position at the top of the league for several months, Arsenal have recently encountered difficulties, causing concern among supporters about their title credentials.
The team still possess the capability to recover and secure the league crown, but Scholes believes their lack of standout individual performers could define them as “terrible winners” should they succeed. According to the former Manchester United midfielder, previous champions have benefited from players who set them apart, particularly in attack, a level of excellence he feels Arsenal do not currently demonstrate.
Scholes critiques Arsenal’s individual quality
Speaking on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes offered a critical assessment of the squad’s talent and attacking output. He said, “If Arsenal win the league, this could be the worst team to win the league. If you’re thinking of picking a team of the season and picking the front four, nobody from the Arsenal team gets in that.
“Look at previous champions – Liverpool’s forwards, brilliant. Possibly the only one is Saka, and I don’t think he’s been brilliant. He’s not scored many goals this year or assists.”
His comments underline a belief that while Arsenal’s collective performance has been strong enough to maintain their position at the top of the table, their players’ individual contributions, particularly in terms of goal scoring and creativity, lag behind the standards set by past champions.
Pressure in the final stretch
With the season entering its critical stages, Arsenal’s squad must demonstrate both resilience and quality to ensure they translate their strong position into a league title. Scholes’ remarks suggest that unless key individuals elevate their performances, the Gunners could secure the crown without producing the kind of dominant, standout displays often associated with Premier League winners.
Ultimately, Arsenal’s challenge will be to combine team cohesion with individual brilliance in order to satisfy expectations and avoid being regarded as underwhelming champions.
I completely agree with him on this. I’m beginning to even think that it’s either Saka is over hyped or Arteta is hindering the development of the players. Creativity is Zero, the team is too defensive minded that they’ve rendered the front players impotent.
Eze came in and became blunt, the active and creative Odegard of Norway is impotent and back passer in Arsenal. The problem is not the players but the coaching system.
Our top goal scorer is on 5 goals I think which is embarrassing and we’re challenging for the title! Set pieces and own goals are saving us thankfully ☺️
Our top scorer is “own goal” which says it all really
It’s worse than I thought then 🤦
Our own goals, seems to be settling in quicker than Gyokeres. 😂🤣👍
Maybe we hired an own goal coach alongside the throw in coach Derek? I’m joking but I’m not 😅
Kev,
Apparently the kick-off coach arrives next week. 😂🤣👍
Haha I wouldn’t be all that shocked Derek 😂😂
Paul might not be pro-Gunners, but is comments are fair and objective.
We need to do some introspection and plug some of these holes. These were obvious from long back before they became so publicly glaring like this.
With respect to Mr Scoles who i never thought was a “world class” player is he suggesting that the likes of Timber, Rice and Saliba would not be included in the best Premier League eleven? For what its worth i consider Bruno Fernandez to be superior to Scoles despite his never ending attempts to disrespect referees.
Grandad,
To be fair to Scholes, I think he’s only talking about our front four. And if we’re honest, there is some truth to his comments, no matter what we actually think of him.
That’s not to say that our front four can’t put that right, but currently I have him right.
Completely disagree on scholes the player – he was l world class for them. Fernandez has quality but no more than scholes imo and could never have been so successful in a 2-man midfield.
Of course agree with you that the three you mention are EPL best 11 quality. Rice and timber in particular have been outstanding this season.
Of all the utd pundits, I do think scholes is the only one who simply cannot get over his hatred for the arsenal. People say it about Keane and Neville but they do show objectivity at times, particularly Neville – at least they’re trying. Don’t get that from scholes, he’s always negative. He’s the equivalent of keown I suppose, but doesn’t get so wound up.
Fair enough. I hope the team is ready to attack from now on. Those who ply their trade as “attackers” i’d suppose, get on the driving seat, and get us moving.
Scholes is absolutely right – Saka the “golden boy” has scored three goals this season. Odegaard is invisible every game. Gyokeres is absolutely useless as is Madueke and Martinelli but the one who is to blame is Arteta whose management stifles any kind of creativity up front. Berta must also be answerable for bringing in Madueke, Gyokeres and Eze – three of the worst signings ever…
Not holding back then
Madueke, Eze and Gyokeres are not bad to be honest but what is criminal in it was the price tags and passing Ryan Cheki 23 years for 30m on, only to go for Eze, 28 and @ 60m+. To make the matter worse, the little attacking sense and intent inside of the three of them is dying. At this point, I think Arteta is the problem and not the way forward.