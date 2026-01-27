Scholes makes another very negative statement about Arsenal

Paul Scholes has expressed doubts over the individual quality within the Arsenal squad, suggesting that if the Gunners do win the Premier League, they would be among the least impressive champions in recent memory. Despite being the best team in England this season and maintaining a position at the top of the league for several months, Arsenal have recently encountered difficulties, causing concern among supporters about their title credentials.

The team still possess the capability to recover and secure the league crown, but Scholes believes their lack of standout individual performers could define them as “terrible winners” should they succeed. According to the former Manchester United midfielder, previous champions have benefited from players who set them apart, particularly in attack, a level of excellence he feels Arsenal do not currently demonstrate.

Scholes critiques Arsenal’s individual quality

Speaking on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes offered a critical assessment of the squad’s talent and attacking output. He said, “If Arsenal win the league, this could be the worst team to win the league. If you’re thinking of picking a team of the season and picking the front four, nobody from the Arsenal team gets in that.

“Look at previous champions – Liverpool’s forwards, brilliant. Possibly the only one is Saka, and I don’t think he’s been brilliant. He’s not scored many goals this year or assists.”

His comments underline a belief that while Arsenal’s collective performance has been strong enough to maintain their position at the top of the table, their players’ individual contributions, particularly in terms of goal scoring and creativity, lag behind the standards set by past champions.

Pressure in the final stretch

With the season entering its critical stages, Arsenal’s squad must demonstrate both resilience and quality to ensure they translate their strong position into a league title. Scholes’ remarks suggest that unless key individuals elevate their performances, the Gunners could secure the crown without producing the kind of dominant, standout displays often associated with Premier League winners.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s challenge will be to combine team cohesion with individual brilliance in order to satisfy expectations and avoid being regarded as underwhelming champions.