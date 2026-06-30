Scholes wants Arsenal man dropped in the next England game

Paul Scholes believes England should not start both Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in midfield for their World Cup Round of 32 clash against DR Congo, with the former Manchester United midfielder suggesting the Arsenal player should be the one left out of the starting side.

Rice has been a regular presence in England’s midfield for several years and has started every match alongside Anderson during the tournament. The pair have operated behind Jude Bellingham, who has been given greater attacking freedom by manager Thomas Tuchel throughout the competition.

Scholes Questions Midfield Balance

Although neither Rice nor Anderson is considered a naturally attacking midfielder, both players perform important functions within England’s tactical setup. Rice is relied upon to progress the ball through midfield areas, while Anderson plays a deeper role and helps provide defensive balance.

Their partnership has become a key part of Tuchel’s system during the World Cup, which explains why the England manager has continued to select them together whenever both players have been available for selection.

However, Scholes believes England should take a more attacking approach against Congo and suggests that only one of the midfielders should start in the upcoming knockout match.

Speaking as quoted by Metro Sport, Scholes explained why he would favour Anderson over Rice in the current system.

“England don’t need to play two sitting midfielders in the next game.

“No disrespect to Congo but in those type of games you play as many attackers as possible. I think it has to be a straight shootout between Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, and I think I would just go with Anderson.

“I think he will pass it forward a bit more. Think about Rice with Arsenal… look, he’s a great player and a great leader, I get all that, and you’d rather him in your team than not most of the time.”

Tuchel Faces Important Selection Decision

England now faces important tactical decisions as they prepare for the knockout stages of the tournament, where balancing defensive security and attacking quality becomes increasingly important.

Tuchel must decide whether to maintain the midfield partnership that has helped England progress so far or adopt a more aggressive approach against Congo.

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