Scoring 5 goals before half-time means that the Arsenal stars can get some rest

The comfortability of being able to rest players

Arsenal walked away 6-0 winners against RC Lens on Wednesday night and for once, Arteta was able to bring some of his best players off to rest for one of the first times this season and considering how big of a game it was and how many big games we have coming up, it was a much-needed thing and gives Arteta the chance to be able to keep his players fit and always play his strongest squad.

Before we even kicked off against Lens we had secured at least 2nd spot in our Champions League group so we walked into the game with what looked like a lot of confidence, without the weight and pressure on our shoulders, we looked more comfortable and almost unplayable throughout the game.

I think pressure and football comes hand in hand, players not only have to be the best for themselves but also for their teammates, staff and fans and when you’re at a club like Arsenal a lot is expected of you and, recently, we look to be putting on the type of performances we should be and without the added pressure on Wednesday of needing points to get through, we thrived.

Not only did we dominate and look comfortable from the minute the game kicked off, but after scoring 5 goals before half time, Arteta was also able to reduce the tempo torest his players and not risk them, which will make a huge difference going forward, we have games coming thick and fast and as we sit on the top of the table, we now have something we have to defend, and every game from here forward is a must-win. We can’t risk letting City or Liverpool back into things and every point will be like gold dust from here forward.

Arsenal plays Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend and will welcome the Wolves to The Emirates with a rested team and giving Arteta the options to go full strength or give a fringe player some minutes. With everyone getting minutes, it keeps everyone happy and it feels like the only way of doing that is to thump teams, so we can feel comfortable and bring our most influential players off for a rest when needed, it makes a huge difference to the way we can play and keeping our players fit for the season, without having to overwork them, you’ll be able to get more out of your squad.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

