Scott Parker calls for Bournemouth fans to create the energy to beat Arsenal

Although Arsenal has started the season in style with two convincing wins, Mikel Arteta must also be aware that an away game against a newly-promoted team is always a possible banana skin (Brentford anyone?), and Arsenal cannot expect the Cherries to just lie down and let us walk all over them.

You only have to look at their last game at the Vitality on the opening day of the season, when the crowd cheered them on to a 2-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, which incidently means they have now gone 11 games undefeated on their home ground.

The ground is small and intimidating, which Scott Parker is hoping will surprise the Arsenal players. Parker told the offical Bournemouth website: The crowd have a massive part to play,”

“It’s a tight stadium, we need to make it uncomfortable all season. We need to generate that and give the energy to the stadium, that’s down to us.

“How we do that is the way we play, how forceful we are and how progressive we are in our movements. That’s down to us and that’s down to my team.

“Scoring early against Aston Villa after two years of not being in the Premier League was the perfect start and we need to make sure we generate that kind of energy again.”

We know the fans have been massive for Arsenal as well since they returned after lockdown, and at Selhurst Park it often sounded like Gooners outnumbered the home fans. But at a ground with a maximum capacity of just 11,300, of which very few will be Gooners, it will be a completely different experience for many of our players.

But who is worried? not us!

COYG!

