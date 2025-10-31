Scott Parker defends Arsenal from critics of their style of play

Arsenal’s tactical approach has sparked considerable debate this season, with some critics questioning their style of play despite the team’s continued success. While Mikel Arteta’s side remains among the most effective teams in world football, their emphasis on defensive structure and control has led to claims that they lack creativity and ambition in open play. Nevertheless, the Gunners’ results suggest that their strategy is working, and their focus on balance and efficiency has kept them firmly in contention for major honours.

Arsenal have evolved significantly under Arteta, who has transformed them from a side known primarily for flair into one that combines discipline with tactical intelligence. Their defensive solidity has been particularly impressive, often forming the foundation of their victories. However, this pragmatic approach has drawn mixed reactions, with some observers accusing the team of prioritising results over entertainment.

Balancing Style and Substance

Over recent seasons, Arsenal have come close to winning major trophies and continue to demonstrate steady progress under Arteta’s leadership. The players have learned from past near-misses and now appear to value consistency and resilience over pure aesthetic appeal. While they still produce moments of flowing, technical football, their manager’s philosophy has clearly evolved to prioritise effectiveness and adaptability.

Critics have argued that Arsenal’s reduced reliance on open play goals reflects a negative tendency, suggesting that the team often depends too heavily on set pieces. Yet, within modern football, efficiency from set plays is considered a mark of strong preparation rather than a lack of creativity. Arteta’s meticulous planning ensures his side can find ways to win even when traditional attacking routes are blocked.

Scott Parker Defends Arsenal’s Approach

As Arsenal prepare to face his team this weekend, Scott Parker has dismissed the notion that the Gunners are overly reliant on set pieces or lacking in fluidity. The former midfielder has publicly praised Arteta’s side for their organisation and adaptability. Speaking about Arsenal’s style, Metro Sport quoted Parker as saying: “When I’m watching them, to be honest with you, I see a fluid team really. I see an unbelievably well-coached team, a team that solves situations. Of course there’s a large element, not a large element, one of many elements. I would say this is definitely not a team that just relies on set-plays.”

Parker’s assessment provides a more balanced perspective on Arsenal’s tactical evolution. His comments highlight the intelligence behind Arteta’s system, which blends control, adaptability, and creativity within a cohesive framework. While some critics may prefer a more attacking style, Arsenal’s current approach is delivering results, reaffirming that substance and structure can be just as valuable as spectacle in the pursuit of success.

