Scott Parker heaps praise on Arsenal man for his performance against West Ham

Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka after the attacker proved his worth on the return of Premier League football yesterday.

Saka was a menace to the Hammers’ defence, and the attacker scored Arsenal’s first goal of the game as the Gunners came from behind to win 3-1.

It was a performance that was worthy of admiration, and he was a problem to the West Ham left side for the entirety of the fixture.

Parker loves how he played his role in the game and said afterwards, as quoted by HITC:

“He is deadly in one-v-one situations. He has got good habits for a winger, and by good habits, I mean, always arriving at the back post to chip in with goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka was superb in the win against West Ham, and he clearly is now an important fixture in the Arsenal squad.

We expect him to continue improving and delivering top performances for us in the next few months, which should help us end this term successfully.

But he must stay humble and hungry and keep working hard because there is more to come from him, and he could become a Ballon d’Or contender in the future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids