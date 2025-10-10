Scout revealed why Arsenal did not move for new Atletico Madrid man

Thiago Almada is widely expected to play a key role for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having recently joined Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window. Despite his move to La Liga, the Argentine attacker could have been an Arsenal player, as the Gunners were aware of him long before he completed his transfer to Spain. Atletico Madrid consider themselves fortunate to have secured his services, recognising the quality and potential Almada brings to their squad.

Arsenal’s Interest and Scouting

Arsenal’s scouting network is considered one of the most comprehensive in world football, with talent identification spanning multiple continents. Jonathan Vidalle, who operates in South America for the club, has extensively tracked Almada throughout his career. According to The Sun, Vidalle conducted no fewer than 56 reports on the attacker, having followed him since he played in the eighth division, the Under-15s. His analysis and recommendations highlighted Almada as a player of interest for Arsenal on multiple occasions.

Despite this extensive coverage, Arsenal ultimately decided not to pursue Almada. Vidalle has explained that the decision was influenced by concerns over the physical demands of the Premier League. He stated: “Thiago Almada — I’ve always insisted on him, I’ve always liked him, but he has a physical weakness, especially for the Premier League. I’ve done 56 reports on him because I’ve known him since he played in the eighth division, that is, in the Under-15s.”

Almada’s Future Prospects

While Arsenal opted against signing Almada, his move to Atletico Madrid provides him with the platform to develop further in one of Europe’s top leagues. The Spanish club will be able to nurture his technical qualities while allowing him to gain experience at a high level of competition. His performances in La Liga will also position him as a key figure for Argentina in the coming years, particularly as the World Cup approaches.

Vidalle’s comments reflect both admiration for Almada’s talent and a pragmatic assessment of the physical challenges associated with the Premier League. By moving to Atletico Madrid, Almada is likely to receive the support and playing time necessary to maximise his potential, while also demonstrating that he can succeed in a competitive European environment. His development in Spain will be closely monitored by both fans and scouts, as he continues to emerge as one of Argentina’s promising young talents.

