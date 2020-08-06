Scout who discovered Cesc Fabregas and Gabriel Martinelli part of the 55 redundancies

Arsenal has just announced the redundancies of 55 of their staff members after they admitted that they have been hit very hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners were the only Premier League team which asked their players to take pay cuts as the pandemic bit through teams’ income.

The redundancies is a move that has been forced on them, and they have no choice but to follow through with it at the moment.

The 55 staff have all been casualties, but one of them stands out and that is Francis Cagigao, who had been the club’s head of international scouting.

He was responsible for helping the club discover the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Gabriel Martinelli.

Mail Sport claims that among the 55 members of staff that will be made redundant, Cagigao and the likes of Peter Clark and Brian McDermot will be gone.

Cagigao had been at the club for around two decades and his role has been made increasingly less important as the club shifted to an agent-based transfer strategy.

This is the biggest move that the club has made yet because of their financial losses brought upon them by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans will no doubt hope that it will not affect their plans to add some good players to Mikel Arteta’s team.