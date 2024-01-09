Scouting for Arsenal – Arteta should check this cut-price striker option from La Liga

It’s scary that Arsenal has lost three games in a row after playing so well since the beginning of the 2023–24 season. The most worrying thing about these losses is that they haven’t scored a goal in any of them—they’ve only scored once in these three games, even though they had plenty of chances to win by a huge margin. Some argue they are having trouble in front of goal because they don’t have a clinical striker.

Most people think that they’ll go out and get the top-scoring striker this winter. That said, the Gunners need to find an economical striker; they can’t afford to spend a lot of money on players because of FFP. With financial constraints, completing a marquee striker might be hard for them.

Borja Mayoral, who plays for Getafe in La Liga, comes up as a possible cheap option. With 12 goals and 1 assist, Mayoral has shown how good he is at getting goals, which has been a big part of his team’s success this season. With that kind of track record, he might be the missing piece that the Arsenal attack needs to bury most of their chances.

Besides being able to score goals, Borja Mayoral is a very appealing option for Arsenal because he is cheap. A low price of £12 million (according to various reports) makes Mayoral an affordable option for a team that needs to improve its goal-scoring. Because he is cheap and has clear quality, Mayoral could be a good addition to the Arsenal team and could improve them.

When you think about the long-term repercussions, buying the 26-year-old could be a smart move for Arsenal. Arteta and Edu should take advantage of this chance and see Mayoral’s possible purchase not just as a quick fix but also as a smart move that could pay off for years to come.

If it were possible, I would be pushing Arsenal to go for Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke, but they may demand a good fee, and with FFP regulations, Moyaral might be a good deal.

Do you think he is worth checking out for that price?

Daniel O

