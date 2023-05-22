Scouting for Arsenal – Arteta should look at this top class Championship striker

Is this a bargain prolific striker Arteta could nab this summer? by Grandad

The suggestion that Jesus could play wide, is, in itself, a sensible one, as he has been poor in the role of central striker since he returned from injury. Indeed, we played better with the much-maligned Nketiah through the middle.

In Martinelli, Saka and ESR we have three talented young players who are versatile enough to play on either wing, or in the case of the Brazilian I believe at CF. The need for a physically stronger central striker has been evident for some time and many names have been mentioned to fill that gap.

Most of them will cost upward of 50m, but there is a young man currently playing in the Championship who could be the answer at around 25m.

I am talking about Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City who I have seen over a full ninety minutes on four occasions this season. The young Swedish international, who is 6’2″, is tremendously strong and very adept at holding up the ball.

While he is not a flier, he runs well off the ball and is a good finisher. He is the best CF I have seen in the Championship where he is a real handful.

After an uninspiring apprenticeship, moving around many loan clubs in the lower divisions, he really cane into his own whe Coventry signed him permanently for just a £1m fee in 2021. He scored 18 goals in his first full season with the Sky Blues, and surpassed that in this campaign with 23 goals in 46 games, helping Coventry to reach the Championship play-off final this coming Saturday. which is an excellent return.

Whether he can be as effective in the Premier League is open to debate, but to me he is most certainly an option which may prove productive.

After all the likes of Toney and Watkins served their apprenticeship in that League and have done very well in the EPL. In fact, according to TalkSport, Brentford are aiming to get him as a replacement for Toney, with a price quoted of at least £25m…

At just 24 years of age he could fit Arteta’s project and could end up a bargain buy at that price.

Grandad

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first clip where Alfie and Rob predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…