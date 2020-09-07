Scouting for Arsenal – Let’s get this Young Turk

Is Turkish blood one missing factor for Arsenal and the Premier League as a whole? by Shenal Osman

One player I would love to see at Arsenal is Juventus’ 21-year-old defender Merih Demiral.

I know we have been linked with him in the past and The Sun reported back in March that there were talks that Juventus were considering a deal to let him come to North London for £35m this summer, but we all know what happened, Covid and lockdown. So instead we chased and signed Gabriel Magalhaes who we hope is just as good!

I suppose after our recent transfers you could say we are pretty much covered in defence for once, but I think it would be nice to see some more Turkish talent on show in the Premier League. As a lot of the up and coming young Turkish players seem to be very passionate, sturdy and versatile.

For now, the only two Turkish players I know of in the Premier League are Caglar Soyuncu who is currently a Leicester City player and Cenk Tosun who not long ago signed for Everton, and although our very own Mesut Ozil is of Turkish descent he was born in Germany and at the age of 17 decided he would play for the German national team.

Having a player like Demiral in our ranks not only would help to promote Turkish players but would also add a sense of steel to the back line that has been missing for a few seasons at Arsenal.

We can’t complain though, as the additions of Soares, Saliba and Magalhaes will surely add that steel that we have been looking for, and will compensate for the lack of Turkish blood within our ranks, excluding Ozil of course, who given what has gone on for him with the National Team over the years, would surely opt to play for Turkey if he was able to do so now.

But as we move forward as a club it becomes clear that while Arteta is at the helm he enjoys fielding a mix of both young and experienced players, and after this season finishes who knows, we may go back in for Demiral who will also have a chance to shine at next years Euros.

Well we can never have enough talented defenders can we. Watch this space.. Gooners?

