Scouting for Arsenal: Should Arteta poach this top midfielder from Bayern Munich

Let’s talk about possible future transfers for Summer… Why not…

This is one player that I have loved watching over the years and have always envisioned him playing for my beloved Arsenal.

Having had 139 appearances and 27 goals in six years and at the age of soon to be 29, one player I believe would be a great fit for us is Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

Usually, Goretzka is deployed in the midfield, and he can be and many have seen him as a box-to-box midfielder, however he is a very versatile player and for both Bayern and the German national team he has at times been deployed in defence, midfield and sometimes he sits just between the two.

On occasion though he has also been moved up front sitting just behind the main striker and is a great aerial threat in and around the box. He has scored some bangers in his time as well which we know the Emirates crowd would enjoy 😉

Given that there is some unrest over his future as he has gone from a main starter for Bayern to occasionally starting and more often than not being benched and seemingly looks like he isn’t a favourite under Thomas Tuchel which is a shame, could his time at Bayern be up?

Goretzka has also won all that he can at Bayern and I am sure he may be thinking about a move elsewhere to try a new challenge as they say.

I can definitely see him playing in the Premier League and I can also see him playing in this current Arsenal team as well.

Goretzka rarely in fact I don’t remember a time he has been sent off, (if anyone finds a time he has then let’s have a look although it won’t be the end of the world if he has as long as it isn’t constantly) but he is a well-disciplined team player who has an eye for a pass and can rack up a number of assists in a season too. Sometimes his eye for a pass reminds me of Mesut Ozil and we all enjoyed his passing abilities one time or another.

So, if Mikel Arteta and the board need some hints and tips on who to scout Goretzka is a shout.

Of course, the Euros this year will help clubs scout players in the summer and with the hope that current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann -keeps the faith he had in Goretzka when he managed Bayern and- selects him for international duty then we will get a glimpse of him at the Euros.

Let’s put it this way Bayern and the Bundesliga in general do good transfer business nabbing players from the Premier League so why can’t we return the favour and do the same because there are a number of good players in the Bundesliga that have yet to grace England.

So my fellow Gooners, thinking ahead, what players would you like to see at Arsenal next season?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

