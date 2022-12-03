Scouting for Arsenal – Which striker has impressed you at the World Cup so far?

I mean we’ve seen unimaginable results thus far. Messi-inspired Argentina being whooped by Saudi Arabia, to The Samurai blues of Japan defeating Germany and Spain, need I say the Defeat of The reigning world champions to Tunisa, or Cameroon stunning Brazil.

Indeed a handful of players are utilizing this mega mundial in announcing and ensuring they will be on the move come January transfer window via their scintillating performances, Cody Gakpo, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Ember Valencia just to mention a few.

With a glaring need for our club to fortify our squad and most especially the striking option.

And so assume you are to play the role of a scout, scouting for our dearly beloved club for talents in this mundial…

I ask which players have impressed you the most thus far in this tournament, I mean players you would be recommending for Edu to boaster our squad come January.

So time to play the role of a scout.

For me, Valencia And Kudus have indeed shone like diamonds for Ecuador and Ghana, although am ecsastic of the latter, who seems to be one of Ajax’s most prized assets now just at 22 with the world on his feet.

Mishael Lisheam