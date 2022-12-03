Scouting for Arsenal – Which striker has impressed you at the World Cup so far?

Which player have impressed you the most thus far in this World Cup?
Thrills, upsets, shocks and phenomenal actions are few words that describes the ongoing Qatar 2022 FIFA world cup.
I mean we’ve seen unimaginable results thus far. Messi-inspired Argentina being whooped by Saudi Arabia, to The Samurai blues of Japan defeating Germany and Spain, need I say the Defeat of The reigning world champions to Tunisa, or Cameroon stunning Brazil.
Indeed a handful of players are utilizing this mega mundial in announcing and ensuring they will be on the move come January transfer window via their scintillating performances, Cody Gakpo, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Ember Valencia just to mention a few.
With a glaring need for our club to fortify our squad and most especially the striking option.
And so assume you are to play the role of a scout, scouting for our dearly beloved club for talents in this mundial…
I ask which players have impressed you the most thus far in this tournament, I mean players you would be recommending for Edu to boaster our squad come January.
So time to play the role of a scout.
For me, Valencia And Kudus have indeed shone like diamonds for Ecuador and Ghana, although am ecsastic of the latter, who seems to be one of Ajax’s most prized assets now just at 22 with the world on his feet.
Mishael Lisheam
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Kudus- very impressive, can play RW/LW/CAM, I’m interested to know if he can be a false 9 too.
Gakpo- From a goal output stand point 3/4 so far, still needs to polish his all round game.
Mitoma- performing well at Brighton in the PL and doing well for Japan.
Macallister- ditto, what better way to really announce yourself to the world than lighting it up with Argentina. Think a lot of big clubs will start sniffing around him
Freuler- thought he was solid next to Xhaka for Switzerland but he is 30 and we should be looking to bring the average age of our midfield down.
Gvardiol- look solid at the back and went on some marauding runs forward but unfortunately he will be out of our price range.
Amrabat- one of the standout performers for Morocco.
Off Topic: We lost a behind closed doors friendly against Watford 4-2, Marquinhos and Eddie on the score sheet for us.