Seagulls boss Phillips ‘hungry for the opportunity” to take points from Arsenal Women by Michelle

Brighton & Hove & Albion head coach, Melissa Phillips, is eager to capitalize on Brighton’s recent victory over West Ham as they prepare to face Arsenal Women in the WSL tonight, Wednesday 10th May, kick-off 19:30 UK. Phillips commended the team’s performance in achieving their first clean sheet of the season and is now focused on the challenge of taking on the Gunners.

“We were over the moon with the clean sheet and three points, but what’s important for us is how we grew into the game,” she said. “That was probably our best second half to date, especially how we managed the lead.

“Something that we focussed on is what the match looks like after we took the lead. We talked about behaviour and communication and there’s a lot to build on.

“It’s a hungry group, there’s no doubt about that. If we continue to maintain focus on our performances we’ll put ourselves in the best position possible to get results.”

As she anticipates tonight’s match, Phillips also added…: “We feel hungry for the opportunity to get more points on the board. We’ve got three matches to go and the goal has always been to thrive and build an identity in all of our fixtures since I came in.

“We’ve spoken that we perform at our best when there is less pressure on us, so if we can remove that pressure and focus on the performance that will put us in the best possible position.

“Everyone will be up for a night game at home against one of the top of the table teams, but we just want to focus on how we get better match to match rather than putting pressure on ourselves.”

WSL Match Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal Women

Predicted line-up: Brighton v Arsenal Women

The seagulls certainly will be trying to take points for themselves tonight, in order to move further away from the relegation zone. Arsenal have nearly half of their 1st team squad unavailable, through injury, and Brighton will be hoping to capitalise on that.

Can our Gunners record another win tonight? If they can, they take 3rd position in the WSL, leap-frogging Manchester City!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

