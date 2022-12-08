Seaman changes his mind on advice he gave to Arteta on Ronaldo

David Seaman was one of the few people who backed Cristiano Ronaldo to still deliver at a top club after he left Manchester United by mutual consent.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper supported Piers Morgan who believes the Portuguese star is still good enough and will help the Gunners, despite falling out with Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo seems to have fallen out with the manager of the Portugal national team as well and he was dropped from the start of their 6-1 win against Switzerland.

Seaman has now changed his mind and does not think Arsenal should add him to their squad again.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I know I went on Piers Morgan show and said I’d have him. I don’t think I would now if I’m honest.

‘I don’t know what’s happening with his attitude. That’s why I don’t want to see him at Arsenal as harmony at the club is brilliant.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo’s latest issue clearly shows he will be a bad influence in any dressing room and we do not need a player that will disrupt the harmony we are enjoying now.

He will struggle to find another top European club to sign him and we should not be the one to deal with his terrible attitude next.

