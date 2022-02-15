Seaman discusses one thing Ramsdale needs to avoid doing too much

Former Arsenal goalkeeper, David Seaman, has discussed how exciting Aaron Ramsdale can be between the sticks and wants the England international to watch it.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners last summer from Sheffield United and he has become one of the finest goalies in the Premier League.

His form between the sticks has been one reason Arsenal is currently challenging for a top-four spot.

The former Bournemouth man is effective in goal, but he is also an exciting presence on the field.

You can see him enjoying himself as the game goes on and Seaman doesn’t have any problem with that.

However, he believes there should be a limit to that because it could become too much.

He said on the Seaman Says Podcast: “With Ramsdale, when I watch him, the excitement level that he’s got right now, I don’t want it to go any further because it might start getting too much, but at the moment it is working for him”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having been one of the most successful keepers for Arsenal and England, Seaman is experienced enough to advise Ramsdale on what it means to be a successful goalie.

The current Arsenal first choice is just 23 and has a lot more seasons left in him as a professional player.

If he listens to advice, he would go far in the game.

