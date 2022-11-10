Seaman reveals what he thinks Arsenal fans should have done to Aubameyang

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman reveals he wanted Arsenal fans to boo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more when the Gunners scored against Chelsea at the weekend.

The striker had moved back to London with the Blues in the summer despite his spell at their rivals Arsenal.

It is a move most players will not make out of respect for their former side, but Auba didn’t care.

He even starred in a promo video where he said it was nothing personal for him to down the Gunners in the game.

However, he was left red-faced when Arsenal won the game 1-0 and he was ineffective during his time on the pitch.

Graham Potter subbed him off almost immediately after Arsenal had scored their goal and Seaman wished he stayed on the pitch longer for the Gooners to boo him

He said on his YouTube channel: ‘The only disappointing this about the weekend is that when Arsenal scored, he sneaked off.

‘I wanted the Arsenal fans to proper boo him. They didn’t get that chance as he got hooked off straight away as soon as we scored and all the Arsenal fans were too busy celebrating.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba’s decision to move to Chelsea was clearly personal and he destroyed all the legacy he had remaining at the club with that promo video.

We wish him the best in London, but not against us and it will be superb if he is on the losing side every time he faces us.

