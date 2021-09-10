Seaman says Arsenal’s players are not getting their fair share of the blame

Former Arsenal goalkeeper, David Seaman claims that Mikel Arteta is rightly under pressure, but the club’s players are getting away with murder with their terrible performances.
The Gunners have started this season with three consecutive league losses and they have also not scored a goal just yet.
Their only competitive win this season has come in the Carabao Cup but they followed up beating West Brom 6-0 in the competition by losing 5-0 in their next Premier League match against Manchester City.
After outspending their rivals in this transfer window, Arsenal knows they deserve more than they are getting.
Typically, the blame has been on the manager, Arteta, but Seaman says even the players have to take responsibility for their performances.
He insists it hasn’t been good enough, yet everyone points at the manager which is a bit unfair on Arteta.
‘The players haven’t turned up, even towards the end of last season,’ the former goalkeeper told TalkSport.
‘I know Arteta was getting a lot of stick but the players weren’t turning up and I was like, ‘’hang on, these guys are getting away with murder’’, because there’s not a lot being said about them and they’re not performing to their best.
‘I went to the Chelsea game and I was like, ‘’oh God they’re way ahead of us at the moment’’.’
Arsenal’s next match is against Norwich City and they are expected to have arguably their strongest squad so far to execute the match. They have to win it.
I agree with seaman 100%
I said something similar a few weeks ago, no matter how bad the Tactics are, a player should not be getting sent off, disposed of the ball, not jumping in your own box to clear crosses, giving their all etc….these players should look at Emma Raducanu for professionalism and fight….
I do agree but when you are obsessively micromanaged I would imagine it’s difficult to affect a game in the ways you know how to.
Agree with all of this. Micro-management is definitely a problem. Arteta got used to it when the stadiums were quiet. As a coach I never tell players what to do play by play, they just need to be aware of the options and make quick, correct decisions for themselves – and if those decisions are wrong you tell them afterwards so they improve. Now he has more of his own players and more time on the training pitch i truly believe we’ll see a turnaround.