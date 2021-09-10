Seaman says Arsenal’s players are not getting their fair share of the blame

Former Arsenal goalkeeper, David Seaman claims that Mikel Arteta is rightly under pressure, but the club’s players are getting away with murder with their terrible performances.

The Gunners have started this season with three consecutive league losses and they have also not scored a goal just yet.

Their only competitive win this season has come in the Carabao Cup but they followed up beating West Brom 6-0 in the competition by losing 5-0 in their next Premier League match against Manchester City.

After outspending their rivals in this transfer window, Arsenal knows they deserve more than they are getting.

Typically, the blame has been on the manager, Arteta, but Seaman says even the players have to take responsibility for their performances.

He insists it hasn’t been good enough, yet everyone points at the manager which is a bit unfair on Arteta.

‘The players haven’t turned up, even towards the end of last season,’ the former goalkeeper told TalkSport.

‘I know Arteta was getting a lot of stick but the players weren’t turning up and I was like, ‘’hang on, these guys are getting away with murder’’, because there’s not a lot being said about them and they’re not performing to their best.

‘I went to the Chelsea game and I was like, ‘’oh God they’re way ahead of us at the moment’’.’

Arsenal’s next match is against Norwich City and they are expected to have arguably their strongest squad so far to execute the match. They have to win it.