Seaman says finishing second three times in a row was progression

Arsenal have finally secured another Premier League crown, bringing an end to a period in which the Gunners finished second in the table for three consecutive seasons.

During that time, their consistency was often questioned by rivals, particularly after Arne Slot guided Liverpool to the title in his first season in charge.

However, Arsenal maintained steady progress throughout those campaigns, and that persistence has now been rewarded with a long-awaited league triumph.

The club’s development has also been evident in Europe, with Arsenal continuing to improve in the Champions League, having reached the semi-finals last season and reaching the final this season.

Seaman Highlights Steady Progress

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has said he is not surprised by the club’s success, insisting that the years of finishing second represented progress rather than failure.

As reported by the Metro, Seaman said: “Three seasons of coming second is normally a positive but a lot of people turned it into a negative. But it wasn’t, it was always a progression.

“We’ve gone one step further, one step further and now we’re in with a great chance of winning a really, really special double.”

Reward For Long Term Consistency

Arsenal’s Premier League triumph is being seen as the culmination of several seasons of sustained growth, with the squad gradually evolving into genuine title contenders.

Their ability to remain competitive year after year has ultimately allowed them to surpass rivals and secure the championship after multiple near misses.

While criticism followed their earlier second-place finishes, the club’s continued progress has now been validated by silverware.

There remains the possibility of further success this season, with Arsenal still competing in the Champions League and aiming to complete a memorable double.

For many supporters, the long-term project has finally delivered the reward it promised, marking a significant moment in the club’s recent history and reinforcing their status among England’s elite sides.