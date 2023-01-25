Seaman says Mudryk would have upset the balance of the Arsenal squad

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman admits Mykhailo Mudryk was impressive in his cameo appearance for Chelsea at the weekend after Arsenal missed out on a move for the Ukrainian.

However, Seaman also believes adding him to the squad at the Emirates could have affected the balance of the current side.

Mudryk plays in different positions in attack but seems more comfortable on the left wing, which is a spot Gabriel Martinelli has made his in the last two seasons.

Seaman believes if Arsenal had bought Mudryk, there could have been a selection headache for Mikel Arteta to deal with. He said via Metro Sport:

‘I was thinking he looked special and I thought I would’ve liked him at Arsenal if I’m honest. He’s gone for the money!

‘You would think that Martinelli would be the one because when he came on against Liverpool he was on the left so would it be for Martinelli or as another striker. I’m quite happy he didn’t he would’ve upset the squad, I’m sure it would.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk would have changed our lineup, but that is not bad by any stretch of the imagination.

The best clubs in the world have quality in depth, which is why they are successful. Mudryk could have made us stronger and more unpredictable if the deal had happened.

Hopefully, our current options will keep winning matches and delivering points for us.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…