David Seaman says that Arteta has stopped critics saying that Arsenal have a “soft underbelly”

Arsenal today represents a winning attitude that the Gooners could only imagine having had just a few years ago. When asked about Arsenal’s current situation, Gunner’s outstanding ex-keeper David Seaman stated that the current team has proven to be tough. He claims that Arsenal is now an example of a team that, despite adversity, continues to fight and just wants to win.

“The game against Brighton, you know, not the last couple of seasons but a few seasons before that, we would have collapsed on that,” said Seaman. “People said that we had a soft underbelly and you couldn’t argue against that, but now that’s not there.

“There’s a steely determination, and the fact that (the North London derby win) was at White Hart Lane makes it so much more special.”

This season, Arsenal has garnered a lot of praise and encouragement, but one cannot help but question if this appreciation stems solely from the Gunners’ winning mentality. After narrowly losing the Premier League title fight by two points last season, the boys in red and white were hoping to return this season and be merciless to opponents.

Our Gunners demonstrated their hunger to win by putting up a fight not to lose to Brighton, despite playing a man down following Declan Rice’s red card (early in the second half of that game), after which they went on to win the NLD without their strongest midfield on paper.

Those who underestimated Arsenal, as Seaman implies, it may be time to alter your mindset because this Arsenal team is no longer a team with a soft underbelly in any way…

COYG!

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…