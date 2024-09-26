Seaman worried about one thing ahead of Arsenal’s next match

David Seaman hopes Arsenal can secure a win in their next game against Leicester City this weekend, but the Gunners’ legend has some concerns.

Arsenal will face the Foxes upon their return to Premier League action after a comfortable victory over Bolton in the League Cup.

That midweek fixture allowed Mikel Arteta to rest some of his key players, giving opportunities to younger talents, yet the team still managed to secure a resounding win.

However, the weekend match at the Emirates will be a more challenging test, and the Gunners will be keen to avoid dropping points.

Leicester has struggled since the start of the season and won’t be as strong as Manchester City, but they will be aiming for an upset.

Seaman is concerned that fatigue could take a toll on Arsenal’s players, impacting their performance.

He said on his Seaman Says Podcast:

“My only worry for this game is fatigue. You know the comedown from what happened at City, maybe a couple of injuries.

“Because, like, what was it, three away games, and then you go into Leicester, and we’re expected to win this quite easily.”

We have been involved in several games lately, and it is normal to worry about fatigue, but we rested some players in midweek and should be fine.

