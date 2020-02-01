Sean Dyche acknowledges the challenge Burnley face against Arsenal

Sean Dyche has been speaking ahead of the Arsenal game.

The Clarets have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent games and they come into this game on the back consecutive wins in the Premier League against Leicester City and Manchester United.

Their form has helped them draw level on points with the Gunners ahead of this game.

They have momentum on their side at the moment following four wins and four losses from their last eight games, however, Dyche acknowledges that facing Arsenal is a different challenge on its own.

Arsenal has been defeated just once in their last nine matches in all competitions and Mikel Arteta seems to be steering them in the right direction at the moment.

They will also welcome back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from suspension and the Gabonese attacker loves to score against the Clarets.

Knowing that they can go ahead of Arsenal on the league table with a win, Dyche has admitted that winning three consecutive games in the Premier League is hard.

“Putting two back-to-back wins is hard enough in the Premier League, if you can a third that’s a very powerful thing,” Dyche said per the clubs official website.

“Anywhere in the division – top, middle or bottom – it’s no easy task.

“We had a blip and I’m pleased it was a blip. We’ve taken 12 points out of the last eight games with four defeats and four wins.

“We’re onto something but it’s putting it out there again and going and delivering a good performance again.

“We’ve not had our fair share of things go for us against Arsenal, so we want that to change.

“But the only way we can really earn the right is to go out there and work for it and we intend to do that.”