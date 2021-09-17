Sean Dyche happy with Burnley’s performances ahead of Arsenal clash

The Burnley manager Sean Dyche may not have a lot of points on the board right now, in fact they have gained just the one in the draw with Leeds, but he does not feel that his team has been playing so badly to warrant such a measly return.

The strange thing is that they always seem to score first, and like against Everton on Monday they have let it slip away in a few minutes of madness.

But having played Liverpool, Leeds and Everton in their last 3 games, Dyche is confident that results will start going their way soon. The owners are obviously pleased with his stewardship and have just given him a new contract extension to carry on his good work so far.

Hopefully this will not give the Clarets too much of a boost, but they are certainly not a team in the depths of despair or lacking in confidence ahead of facing Arsenal. Dyche told the Burnley website: “We have had a challenging start to the season, but that can happen. It has happened to us before, but we need to correct that.

“The performances have been pretty reasonable, if not better than that. The detail at both ends has let down.

“We have just unfamiliar spells in that have cost us. But I think we were unfortunate against Leeds.

“They (Arsenal) are a good side with talent. Obviously they’re also a club in transition, but obviously they have a high expectation level and have a lot of challenges.

“We don’t take them having a tough start for granted, trust me. They’re a good side with strong individuals’ players.

“We have had a tough start ourselves. But now we have to make sure we start turning, what I think are reasonable performances, into results.”

Arsenal struggled to break down Norwich, who have yet to gain even one point this season, whereas Burnley seem like a different kettle of fish, with many years of Premier League experience under their belts with a manager that is a calming influence.

This is a good test to see if the Gunners have improved and moved on since beating Norwich, but it is now a guaranteed win by any stretch of the imagination…