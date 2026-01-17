Sean Dyche insists Arsenal is not just a set-piece team

Arsenal has faced mockery this season for what some rivals perceive as an overreliance on set pieces, yet the Gunners have shown no hesitation in using every available method to gain an advantage. In a modern game where winning trophies has become increasingly difficult, finding alternative ways to secure results is essential, and Arsenal has embraced that challenge.

Mikel Arteta has assembled one of the strongest squads in European football, but opponents consistently make it difficult for his side to score from open play. Teams often defend deeply against Arsenal, limiting space and forcing them to seek different solutions in the final third. In that context, developing strength from dead-ball situations has become a valuable asset rather than a weakness.

Set pieces as a competitive advantage

Relying solely on open play can make any team predictable, particularly at the highest level. Arsenal’s use of set pieces has given them an edge in tight matches, helping them break down organised defences. While critics suggest this approach defines their attacking output, that assessment does not reflect the full picture.

Set pieces have worked effectively so far, but it would be inaccurate to claim that Arsenal scores and wins matches through that method alone. The team continues to dominate possession, apply pressure high up the pitch and create chances through a variety of attacking patterns. As they prepare for their next match this weekend, scrutiny will once again fall on how they approach the game, with rival supporters eager to see whether set pieces play a decisive role.

Dyche highlights Arsenal’s wider strengths

Sean Dyche has dismissed the idea that Arsenal should be labelled as a one-dimensional side. Speaking according to Arsenal Media, he offered a broader assessment of their qualities, saying, “[Arsenal] keep the ball well, they’ve been productive. They get the ball forward quicker than they have been previously. Everyone talks about their set pieces, but they’re not just a set piece outfit, that’s for sure. They’re a very strong outfit, so you’ve got to be ready on all levels.”

His comments underline the respect Arsenal commands across multiple areas of the pitch. Rather than being defined by a single strength, they are a well-rounded team capable of hurting opponents in different ways, which is precisely what makes them such a difficult side to face.