Sean Dyche on Arsenal links with Onana “.. if the right deal came along…”

Arsenal is looking to strengthen its midfield. A number of good midfielders have been linked.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa, Amadou Onana of Everton, and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad are the three most commonly mentioned players.

In this report, I’d like to tell you how Onana is just a bid away from being a gunner. Everton manager Sean Dyche was recently asked if he would be prepared to let anyone leave, and he hinted that he would for the appropriate price.

Dyche said, “We are in a position to do the best we can with the team we have got but we are in the position where if the right deal came along…”

He added, “But you’ve seen how quiet it is in January, and we are certainly not thinking of players going out of the building.” There were reports that Arsenal and Everton were in talks for Onana, but Dyche denied this but did not rule out the club taking a hard position if a reasonable bid came in for the Belgian.

Dyche continued: “He’s been heavily linked before I was here and after. It’s just another story. He’s an Everton player, so any decision that we make on players, it will be us that decide.”

My interpretation of Dyche’s statements, he is not dismissive of talks about Onana leaving. He is not like Thomas Frank, who stated that he did not want Ivan Toney to be leaving Brentford. I’d like to think that if Arsenal could present Everton with a realistic offer for their midfielder, they’d be willing to negotiate his departure.

Unfortunately, Arsenal is unlikely to raise a fee in the £50 million range since they want to be on good terms with FFP after overspending last summer.

An Onana-Arsenal deal is one to keep an eye on. Who knows, Arteta and Edu might yet find a way to seal a deal.

