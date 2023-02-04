Sean Dyche’s Everton earn a deserved win over a lacklustre Arsenal side

Arsenal will make the long trip back to London disappointed after losing 1-0 to Everton on Merseyside.
The Gunners named the same starting line-up for the fifth consecutive game, but despite the consistency on the teamsheet, we struggled for form early on.
The first half was a real struggle for us, with Sean Dyche’s appointment bringing an immediate improvement from their side, and we eventually made it to the break level. Bukayo Saka had come closest to scoring in the opening 45 minutes, but two chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin really should have been put away also.
After the break, the deadlock was finally broken, and it was no shock that it was another dangerous Everton corner which bared the fruit for the opener. James Tarkowski managed to find space between a sea of players to get his head onto the ball and send it into the goal, leaving us just 30 minutes on the clock to put things right.
Despite bringing on all of Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira, we still struggled to break through an organised Dyche defence. Odegaard tried to place an effort into the far side of the net, only to send his effort wide of the post with time ticking on.
As normal time ticked over into injury time, I couldn’t help but feel a little hopeful when seeing that there was to be six minutes added on, but when Zinchenko sent his effort from the edge of the box well high and wide, that hope quickly disappeared, as did all three points which we had hoped to take home this afternoon.
I’ll leave out any comments on the late altercation involving the Ukrainian defender in the dying minutes of the game for now, with the incident not effecting today’s result.
We now have a full week to get ourselves fully ready for our home tie with Brentford, who have proved to be another tough nut to crack previously also.
Patrick
This is what I was worried about. Losing in the final stretch due to lack of depth
We brought in 3 new players and had chance to bring in even more. Lack of depth is not an excuse.
Who could change the game that they didn’t bring on?
It’s not the final stretch we just got past the halfway point.
The final stretch is the last 8 matches in April/May.
Not lack of depth Steph, we have a very strong squad but were outplayed on the day. No excuses, Everton were better all round and should have scored a couple more, whereas Arsenal had just two really good goal-scoring chances. Pickford had hardly a thing to do all match other than time waste.
Pls stop this negativity Stephanie. We were beaten by the better team today. If someone had told you at the start of the season, we’d only have lost two games this season at just passed the halfway point; if we’d be 5 points ahead of City – you and all the other doom monger Gooners wouldve snapped my hand off. So lets look at the bigger picture and know that with each loss, this team will learn and will galvanise that much more.
We had a VERY strong transfer window and brought in 2 VERY SEASONED PL players and one solid youngster. Having read your post on another thread, you wouldve happily overpaid and spent all our window transfer kitty on one player only. That certainly wouldnt have got a result against Everton today!
So let’s not get too negative too quickly. Look at the bigger picture and get behind the team. We have NO RIGHT to win every game. We will suffer more losses until the end of the season, but so will City and Newcastle and all the rest too. It’s what we learn and how we react that will make us Champions at the end of the year
The league just started… the race is on…
New players brought in and we looked much worse.
Big look in the mirror is in order. Now we can only pray Spuds will do us a favor tomorrow.
We were terrible.
It’s spurs. Guaranteed city will win this time. Even tho spurs do well against city usually, the season we are challenging they’re gonna decide to drop 6 against them
Here we go…
I knew it. We have the worst set of supporters ever. At a sight of a breakdown. You’ll see them rushing here.
Did you think we were going to win all our matches?
This is football, not football manager. Call your nerves.
I knew this match was going to be tricky. Manager bounce and physicality was going to be in play. The things I was only dissapointed with are two.
We should have known that this match is going to be all or nothing for them, we should have been prepared for the physicality and long ones. Although we dealt with much of it well until the corner.
Martinelli shouldn’t start our next match, he was really awful today. He killed all the first half movement. I wish he was really more brilliant. Kept running into cul_de_sac more often than not.
I am not overly dissapointed tho. Everton are fighting for their lives right now. And every home match they are gonna have is going to be as “powerful” as this.
We go again
@zeek
RealTalk 👍🏾
We’re still in control of our destiny. This was just a bump in a long road. We bounce back and keep on course…COYG
I agree with you. In football, you win some, you lose some.
20 games played. Won 16, drawn 2, lost 2.
5 points clear.
We move to the next match.
That is exactly the right way to look at it. I thought we should have done better, but c’est la vie on this occasion. As long as it doesn’t become habit forming.
It’s not about the loss its about the fact we didn’t show up today and were shocking but we have to move on
Dyche read Arteta’s tactics very well and he’d made a lot of improvement in a very short period of time after taking over Everton from Lampard. Everton deserved to win the game, but conceding from a set-piece is highly unusual for Arsenal this season
Grentford will be a good exercise before hosting Man City at the Emirates
No, you’re giving him too much credit. I think it’s a combination of new manager bounce and our young lads completely underestimating their opposition. Dyche didnt do anything special, he just double teamed our wingers and Ode, we just didn’t have the energy to exploit the pockets left when they doubled teamed us. Which was quite weird when you think about it
Everton might get crushed at Anfield, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they beat Leeds after that game
Jesse March might just OutDyche Sean Dyche like he did away to newcastle. Put 11 men behind the ball and Sean Dyche beomes the proverbial deer in headlights.
From the kick off, the game was arsenal’s to loss. Very terrible performance
Everyone was off today, just happens sometimes. Everton physically dominated us and we didn’t have an answer. Arteta panicked at 0-0 and made a poor sub taking Partey off. Predictably Jorginho didnt do much as he’s too new to this team to be a fillin already. All about bouncing back next week. No need to overreact, but need to get our mojo back before the city game. Some starters are dropping in performance
I don’t think Arteta Panicked. Partey had an injury against Man City in the FA Cup.
Arteta doesn’t want to risk it. Managers know why they make decisions.
We move on to the next match
True, forgot he was previously injured. If Jorginho was a forced change then arteta should think about ways to make Jorginho work in this side. Because i don’t think he works as a like for like switch like he was supposed to be today. I don’t think he was bad, but definitely ineffective and even tho Thomas was not good either, we lost control of the midfield even more.
It was a bad decision pulling Martinelli and Odegard; MA should’ve kept both and pulled Xhaka, as Zenchinko can play in his position when we attack and get back to let when we need him back there.
We are still on top !
Ah Professor so true. Xhaka had nothing to offer, but he is a rock and is never removed. I just hope the damage today can be quickly reversed and I am wrong that this transfer has been a wasted opportunity.
Martinelli has been dipping in performance for about a month now. Odegaard was totally taken out this game. This is why I think we should’ve gone big on at least one player in Jan and wasn’t raving about our window like the pundits did. Outside of our xi, we still don’t Have players that offer enough. If odegaard has a bad day like today we have no other move on the bench.
Better team won.
Back to the training ground.
There is nothing special about Dyche’s tactics. There is a reason he is managing a relegation-threatened Everton. It just wasn’t our day and we need to move on quickly to the next game.
Exactly Dendrite.Dyche deployed rudimental tactices which seemed to work ’cause we were never at the level we’ve always been. We just lacked that extra drive to pick to so many pockets that they were leaving open
Poor. I couldn’t pick out one player who had a good game. Sluggish, second to every ball, careless. Suckered time and again by the long corner. Obvious at half time we would lose. They were sharper, hungrier, stronger, better and thoroughly deserved the win. We just weren’t interested – I have no idea where that performance came from and it’s that rather than the result that is worrying.
There goes our one match at hand and our shield against a potential 2 game defeat against Man City.
I will take a draw over both legs. Can’t fault Evertons. They were literally fighting for their lives!!
Where do you guys get this idea that our game in hand has somehow disappeared? We have yet to play Everton at the emirates which is the ACTUAL game in hand? After the weekend we’ll be on 20 while the rest will be on 21 matches.
Disappointed but this had to happen at some point in the season. Mancity dropped pts to Gerard’s villa and lampard’s everton ffs.
How we react to that loss is what is going to define our season? Do we take it as a simple bad day at the office and return to winning ways or do we have a slump? What we have done this season points to the former.
It was not at all unexpected…
We haven’t won at Goodison Park since Wenger was in charge..
And our record against Sean Dyche side is always been terrible..
Worst part is, our standing game is against Everton only at Emirates..
We need to rotate the squad…
Bench Martinelli next match and start with Trossard..
Give Tomiyasu to start next game..
We can try Partey and Jorginho partnership in middle of the park next weekend..
Just checked and we’re 5 points clear at the top, having played the same number of games – second best GD – lost just two games all season.
Bad day at the office, it happens.
Love the media quotes about seeing us bottling it as they predicted, I wonder how many of our own fans will join in?
👍
I don’t think many of us will join them but many of them must have started that worrying feeling now until next game against Brentford..
There is someone in here who has been waiting for us to slip up for a while. Prepare for the barrage of articles.
Not me. I’ve seen enough to know that this was just a blip. Most probably we underestimated them. Lessons will be learned and city will ultimately drop points too. Not worried at all.
We are indeed 5 points ahead. Bad day in the office. Got reset and forget this quickly
Sometimes you lose games.. It happens
Bad decision to take Partey off, Jorginho needed his first entrance when we were cruising.
Bad day at the office, everyone get over it. We move on and fight another day. spurs will at least get a draw against City.
Hopefully but now City will be licking their lips after seeing this result..
Scum are in disarray. Conte has been in Italy for close to a week . City will win this but will certainly drop points in future fixtures
Sean Dyche must have studied our game against Leeds earlier in the season. They countered very well.
When we had our own chances to hit them on the counter we decide to pass the ball backward and sideways.
I was hoping for a more direct approach after the break but the rest is history now.
And I have to add, seems White is out of form. We saw it against United and now against Everton.
Yea think most of us are of the opinion tomi should get the next start. Have to keep everyone on their toes and White has been a big worry past couple of matches. Martinelli out of form too but also think that’s down to not setting him up well either. Left side doesn’t get the same amount of passing lanes that saka does. So martinelli just attempts to attack the fullback every time and loses most of his attempts. With Jesus not there to support like he usually does and zinny never overlapping he’s been struggling. Think xhaka needs to make himself available more on that side then.
@Twinlights
I was thinking the very same thing. Dyche’s tactics resembled the way Leeds neutralised us…
Got what we deserved today. Barely created anything, kept giving the ball away, and Everton were winning so many second-balls.
Very rare poor performance. It’s all about the reaction now. We did it after the Utd defeat, so lets go again!
Coincidentally last time when lost, our next game was Brentford..
This time also after loss our next game is Brentford..
It is quite obvious that Jesus is needed in this team. Xhaka has dipped in form same with Martinelli. Jesus’ contribution to this team is understated. He brings the whole frontline together to play like a unit including midfield. Nketiah doesn’t offer that. With Zinchenko always in midfield and not overlapping Martinelli on the left wing you can see that Martinelli needs the striker to pull the defenders around to create space for him, that’s what Nketiah doesn’t do. Watch Martinelli return to form on Jesus’ return. Nketiah has done great, but for the title we need Jesus leading the line.
Xhaka has been alright in past games TBH. It’s just today that he was so off that Trossard nutmegged him with what was clearly a pass. I couldnt believe it. He’ll bounce back next week.
Yes it’s one game and we’re bound to lose matches in thr course of thr season.
But do you think our manager goes to our players and say “ah it’s okay boys, this happens”?
No he doesn’t. He expects much more from them. I don’t see why fans should expect anything less from the team than the manager does. Its not despairing, its being critical when it’s needed.
@ Twinlights Every opposition study our game and that isn’t solely why we lost, but we don’t need to change our philosophy every game unless we start to implode. With today’s game being Dyche’s first game in charge in charge, is there robust sample games to analyze? The answer is no. What matters most is winning our next game and avoiding a loss against City.
The major issue I have with the fixture list is playing a game behind City. The gap could potentially drop to 2 each time they play before us moving forward, adding unnecessary pressure on us, but we must be able to handle the added pressure if we want to win the league.
I wish we had played an extra game and they having to level up.
Thanks so very much Dan smith for your articles, I learn alot.
Maybe Partey is injured, or perhaps complacency crept in a d the manager underestimated the importance of Partey. The only guaranteed ball winner we have in the middle of the pack is Partey. I’m afraid we have failed to effectively get a cover for him in this window and I hope it won’t cost us. Jorginho won’t cut it. The coach knows best but this is my opinion.
Mikel tensed and thought Jorginho would bring a new dimension to the game but it didnt work out. We move. He should learn to keep his nerves though, the Jorginho and Ode subs were unnecessary.
I think everyone needs to practice their shooting – to consistently put good chances 10ft over the bar is not good.
We expect a favour from Spurs.
This was similar to the Newcastle game last year – away to a less talented, but highly motivated side in a loud, hostile stadium.
There was a difference, though. Even though we struggled and lost the game, I never felt line we wilted and in reality it probably could have gone either way – it was a fairly even game really, but the luck wasn’t with us (whereas we were well beaten vs Newcastle last season). Had it not been for the new manager bounce, we’d have ground out a win here, at worst.
Not a good game from us, though, and it could have implications down the line. Hoping spurs turn up tomorrow.
Why arsenal midfielders don’t pass the ball to Martinelli side of the field? I saw that every time makes the run, Zichenko withholds the ball and pass to the middle. I didn’t see much duels between him and Everton right back. Secondly arsenal was always using Saka side of the field. I’m wondering, don’t they have confidence in him passing his marker anymore? If Saka is double teamed, why not switch play more to Martinelli side? I don’t have an expert knowledge in match analysis, but my little soccer knowledge tells me that our left side of the pitch was not working. Can anyone tell me that my observation is not spot on?
Martinelli has been in a difficult situation since Jesus’ injury. Zinchenco plays midfield and offers little assistance on the wing. Nketiah is more tilted to the right. Xhaka who place as LCM doesn’t have the ability of Odegaard to control midfield and deliver good passes. All these makes Martinelli isolated and weakens our left side plus, I think, he is also a little out of form. I believe when Jesus is back, he will improve and this will be crucial to the final run for the title. We just need to steady the ship till then and also hope Jesus will pick form immediately when he is back.
Just disappointed we didn’t improve the team in January. IMO was better to go all out for Caicedo than buying Jorginho, the new defender and Trossard. We could have recalled Pepe from loan if the deal has that option. Ben White and Zinchenko makes it very difficult for Saka and Martinelli to play as they drift into the midfield too often. Wingers really need support from the full backs to really function. Xhaka and Odegaard only play good football when Partey is on the field. We definitely need an upgrade on both. Odegaard rarely plays well against tough or good teams. He only shines against week opposition yet he is supposed to be our playmaker. We must stop this business of buying players from big teams when they replace them with better players (Jesus and Jorginho).
Arteta coached for his old team, Everton, today!
-he didn’t punish Everton for double-teaming our wingers all game..
– he withdrew Partey, the only midfielder putting up any form of resistance against Everton..
– and what really did we expect from Jorginho – and Xhaka playing together in midfield?
– no adjustments done to defend against deep corners..
– Tierney sat on the bench despite while Zinchenko’s struggled…
– Trossard was introduced for Martinelli while Odegaard was sleeping all-game…
Let’s just say we took one on the chin today to help the toffees.