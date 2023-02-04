Sean Dyche’s Everton earn a deserved win over a lacklustre Arsenal side

Arsenal will make the long trip back to London disappointed after losing 1-0 to Everton on Merseyside.

The Gunners named the same starting line-up for the fifth consecutive game, but despite the consistency on the teamsheet, we struggled for form early on.

The first half was a real struggle for us, with Sean Dyche’s appointment bringing an immediate improvement from their side, and we eventually made it to the break level. Bukayo Saka had come closest to scoring in the opening 45 minutes, but two chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin really should have been put away also.

After the break, the deadlock was finally broken, and it was no shock that it was another dangerous Everton corner which bared the fruit for the opener. James Tarkowski managed to find space between a sea of players to get his head onto the ball and send it into the goal, leaving us just 30 minutes on the clock to put things right.

Despite bringing on all of Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira, we still struggled to break through an organised Dyche defence. Odegaard tried to place an effort into the far side of the net, only to send his effort wide of the post with time ticking on.

As normal time ticked over into injury time, I couldn’t help but feel a little hopeful when seeing that there was to be six minutes added on, but when Zinchenko sent his effort from the edge of the box well high and wide, that hope quickly disappeared, as did all three points which we had hoped to take home this afternoon.

I’ll leave out any comments on the late altercation involving the Ukrainian defender in the dying minutes of the game for now, with the incident not effecting today’s result.

We now have a full week to get ourselves fully ready for our home tie with Brentford, who have proved to be another tough nut to crack previously also.

Patrick