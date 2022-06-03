Season Review – Just Arsenal Player Ratings for 2021/22 season

Season Review – Here are Dan Smith’s Player Ratings for Arsenal’s 2021/22 season

Ramsdale Gk -8

My Gunner of the season.

So many Gooners were concerned Arsenal were investing so much on a player with consecutive relegations, not wanting to accept that Leno was making too many errors to be our number One.

The keeper proved all doubters’ wrongs not just by his saves but his passing ability, leadership, presence and interaction with fans.

Produced arguably the save of the season at Leicester.

Should be England’s first choice at the World Cup.

Leno GK – 4

Began the campaign with a mistake at Brentford and the Etihad, conceding 9 goals in three fixtures. Then had the audacity to say on international break he didn’t understand why he had been dropped. That said a lot about his mentality.

I gave him an extra point for his save at Villa Park.

White CB – 7

Didn’t quite have the confidence to be the ball playing defender he was at Brighton and Leeds, failing to replace David Luiz as the centre back who would step into midfield and pick out a pass.

Yet Arsenal this season have been able to grind out wins that they wouldn’t have been able to do over the years. You can now trust them to be able to see out a 1-0 win.

We have a partnership to build on for years to come.

Gabriel CB- 7

While there are Gunners often made as scapegoats among our fanbase, there are equally those who can do no wrong. It’s almost like supporters want to believe what they have is better than reality. We used to make that mistake with Leno.

Gabriel is a fighter who will not be bullied yet is not flawless. He got needlessly sent off against Man City, was all over the place at Selhurst Park, and played Saints onside for their goal.

We conceded 48 League goals so can’t give our defenders any higher than 7.

Holding – CB 5

Didn’t start enough games to get a higher score.

With Arteta trusting his players to see out and grind out narrow wins, Holding would be trusted to come off the bench and head the ball away, block shots, etc.

What will be fresh in many minds is what he did in the NLD, seconds after we conceded a penalty. Knowing he was on a yellow card he sensibly body checked Son. It summed up the weak mentality in the squad.



Tomiyasu – RB -7

If he stayed fit I would have rated him higher.

In an era where full backs have to be an attacking outlet, our right back is old school in you can trust him to defend and fight.

Tactically he is crucial, has the footballing brain to know when to step into the middle and cover for others. Versatility means can also play on the left.

Needs to have more self-belief in the final third.

Cedric – RB – 6

Proper squad player, someone you can trust to come in and do a solid job. Apart from conceding a spot kick in the NLD he hasn’t let us down.

A very good crosser of the ball, something we didn’t take advantage of enough.

Tierney – LB – 6

Started the season poorly and at one point Tavares was being picked ahead of him. Was just discovering his form when he suffered a serious injury.

Link up with Saka and Martinelli on the left during the Xmas period was stunning. Not fit enough to grade him higher and fitness record is concerning

Tavares – LB -4

A classic example of Mikel Arteta’s failure in man management.

It’s hard to believe now but Nuno started his Arsenal career well, fearless to take on his man with his end product unpredictable.

Was keeping Tierney out of the side.

His manager subbed him off before half time in the FA Cup when in truth anyone could have been made an example of. Equally was hooked off after 45 minutes at Palace when again anyone could have been blamed. Maybe his crime was playing on the wing where the Spaniard could bark instructions at him and try to micromanage.

A week later Xhaka was chosen to be a makeshift left back at the expense of the 22-year-old. When that didn’t work was asked to come back a week later, but confidence had been shot since.

Partey – CM – 6

Too injury prone to grade any higher. Sad thing is was finally looking like the player we signed when he was ruled out for the season.

At times Arteta would trust him as his sole DM, with attacking midfielders in front of him.

Displays against Man City and Liverpool were his best in an Arsenal shirt.

Gunners cite him being unavailable as the reason we missed out on the top 4 but let’s not pretend this is Vieira. That’s the problem.

Zero excuses next campaign.

Xhaka – CM – 6

Let himself down with red cards at Etihad and Anfield which undermine what’s been a solid season.

More consistent on the ball, not giving it away as much and missed when not in the team.

Lokonga – CM – 5

Like Tavares he started the season well. Showed lots of energy, not afraid to take on his man but decision making was raw.

Then seemed to lose confidence over the winter, and in the end was being behind Elneny in the pecking order.

Zero great moments but not terrible either. Problem is, he’s a year younger then Guendouzi so comparisons are natural.

Elneny – CM – 5

Didn’t play enough to get graded higher.

I felt praise for him in the run was a little bit patronising. Truth Is Egyptian has always been dependable and effort has never been questioned.

Smith Rowe – AM – 7

11 goals from midfield Shown great courage to get on the ball, take it for a walk and release at last moment.

We used to have so many players who played like this but now he’s the exception.

He maybe tired as the season progressed but that’s management fault for putting so much pressure on him to be one of the few creative outlets.

Arteta needs to find a way to get all his flair players into the same team.

More to come.

Odegaard – AM – 6

Won’t be a popular score as I know he’s very popular within the fan base.

He and Smith Rowe are the only midfielders who do what they do, and I’m not sure he has the confidence to be the sole creative force. That doesn’t mean he won’t develop into that.

Sometimes not assertive enough in the final third, passes when he should shoot, when he does shoot, shot is too soft. A poor version of Ozil at the moment.

Saka – AM – 8

Showed great courage to be one of our few attacking outlets. One of the few who will take on his man. Because of that, opposing teams double up on him and he could have benefited from having a Pepe on the other side, so we had two wingers with pace.

Some praise has been over the top. Needs to deliver In the big games to be compared to others.

Martinelli – AM – 7

If any of our youngsters will develop into a world class talent, it’s the Brazilian. His direct nature means even when the team is not playing well, he’s often the one player you can trust to provide energy.

My fear is does he have the right manager. Arteta didn’t trust him in the first half of the campaign and spoke about wanting the 20-year-old to time and expand his energy better.

Sometimes I like our boss to trust his talents to express themselves more instead of being micromanaged.

Goals in December meant that most Gooners didn’t mind Aubameyang being dropped and many assumed Martinelli would get a chance as a striker.

Lack of goals is why I can’t grade him higher, but goals will come.

Pepe -4 – AM

Feels harsh as he has been mismanaged. Pepe is the latest name Arteta just gave up on instead on teaching to be better. It’s a shame because with his pace, the Ivorian could have been an effective plan B.

Even off the bench he was only trusted to play a few minutes.

Even after the last 8 of the Carabao Cup and Wolves at the Emirates, didn’t start the next game. Reminds me of a player who needs an arm round the shoulder and wouldn’t shock me if he very good elsewhere.

Lacazette -4 Striker

Maybe a harsh score because his hold up and link up play is very good and you can never question his work rate.

Yet when Arsenal essentially gave Auba to Barca, Laca had such an opportunity. Whether to earn a new contract or get a move elsewhere, the striker had the chance to fire us into the top 4. He managed one penalty!

Whether he has agreed to go elsewhere or simply knew he wouldn’t be in North London next year, the decision to trust him over Aubameyang cost us top 4.

Nketiah – 5 Striker

Scored 5 goals since January but they came over three games so like Laca didn’t justify us giving away Auba. His goals were that of a poacher but in 2022 a striker has to do so much more.

Hold up play is poor and often just runs into players to win a free kick.

If he gets 100,000 pound a week and Arsenal dare say they can’t afford transfer targets, it’s a stackable offence, No?

Dan Smith

